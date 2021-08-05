ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kohli out for a golden duck as Anderson double revives England in first Test

AFP Updated 05 Aug 2021

NOTTINGHAM: India captain Virat Kohli was out for nought first ball as his side collapsed rapidly to 112-4 in the first Test at Trent Bridge, with England great James Anderson taking two wickets in two balls after lunch on Thursday's second day.

Star batsman Kohli was undone by a brilliant Anderson delivery that lifted and moved late to take the edge on its way through to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

The ball before had seen Anderson, previously wicketless in the innings, have number three Cheteshwar Pujara caught low down by Buttler for four.

Ajinkya Rahane survived the hat-trick when Anderson strayed down the legside but England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker still had figures of 2-11 in 11 overs come the end of that over.

Rahane, then the non-striker, was dismissed for five, however, when, undone by KL Rahul setting off and stopping, he was run out by Jonny Bairstow's direct hit from backward point.

India lose Sharma to give England glimmer of hope in first Test

India were now 112-4, having lost four wickets for 15 runs in a spectacular collapse either side of lunch.

The only consolation for the visitors was that opener Rahul was still there, with the opener having marked his Test recall with a patient fifty.

India had been in complete command at 97-0 in reply to England's meagre first-innings 183 only for Rohit Sharma (36) to get out to what became the last ball before lunch when he pulled a short delivery from Ollie Robinson straight to Sam Curran at fine leg.

India Virat Kohli James anderson England

Kohli out for a golden duck as Anderson double revives England in first Test

Youm-e-Istehsal: PM, army chief condemn India's two years of oppression in IIOJK

British MPs criticise UK govt for retaining Pakistan on 'red list', promoting India to 'amber'

Threats of cellphone blocks, work bans boost Pakistan's vaccination rate

April-June 2021: SBP imposes penalties of over half-a-billion rupees on banks

Sindh notifies Murtaza Wahab's appointment as administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation

Afghan warlord returns to fight for besieged home

Important to keep borders open to potential refugee inflow: US State Dept

Roshan Digital Accounts: Deposits reach cumulative $1.87 billion in 11 months, says SBP

Moderna says its Covid-19 shot 93% effective six months after second dose

Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters