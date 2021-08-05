ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India lose Sharma to give England glimmer of hope in first Test

AFP 05 Aug 2021

NOTTINGHAM: Rohit Sharma was dismissed on the stroke of lunch on the second day of the first Test at Trent Bridge on Thursday as England finally ended an impressive stand by India's openers.

India were poised to bat through the session without losing a wicket when, with a rare short delivery, the recalled Ollie Robinson had Sharma pulling straight to Sam Curran at fine leg for 36.

Sharma's exit led the umpires to call lunch, with India well-placed at 97-1 in reply to England's first innings 183 -- a deficit of just 86 runs -- with KL Rahul unbeaten on 48.

India's four-man pace attack performed superbly to dismiss England on Wednesday, with Jasprit Bumrah taking 4-46.

Only England captain Joe Root, who won the toss, with 64 passed 29 as the hosts suffered yet another batting collapse.

The innings featured four ducks -- the third time this had happened to England in their last five Tests.

Top orders to be tested as England face India without Stokes

India then consolidated their advantage, reaching 21 without loss at stumps.

The India openers were watchful Wednesday as James Anderson and Robinson took up the attack in overcast conditions.

Robinson was returning to Test cricket after serving a ban after old racist and sexist tweets re-emerged during his debut against New Zealand in June.

Both Sharma and Rahul -- only drafted in after Mayank Agwaral suffered a suspected concussion while batting in the nets on Monday -- resumed Thursday on nine not out.

Sharma had made 13 when he was given not out playing no stroke to Robinson as England appealed for lbw, with the hosts wasting a review trying to overturn the decision.

That meant England, who had also squandered a review on Wednesday, had just one left for the rest of the innings.

England bat in first Test as India drop Ashwin

Soon afterwards, Rohit drove Robinson down the ground before cover-driving the Sussex seamer for another well-struck boundary.

Neither Stuart Broad, on his Nottinghamshire home ground, nor left-armer Curran were able to penetrate the batsmen's watchful defence with a succession of full-length deliveries.

Rahul then punished Curran for over-pitching with an excellent off-driven four before Robinson, seemingly surprising Sharma with a short ball, induced an error.

India Cricket England Test match

India lose Sharma to give England glimmer of hope in first Test

Important to keep borders open to potential refugee inflow: US State Dept

British MPs criticise UK govt for retaining Pakistan on 'red list', promoting India to 'amber'

Threats of cellphone blocks, work bans boost Pakistan's vaccination rate

April-June 2021: SBP imposes penalties of over half-a-billion rupees on banks

Roshan Digital Accounts: Deposits reach cumulative $1.87 billion in 11 months, says SBP

Moderna says its Covid-19 shot 93% effective six months after second dose

Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

KSE-100 falls 149 points as investors remain on backfoot

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters