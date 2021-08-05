'Pakistan, Iran's cultural, religious ties should form basis of economic cooperation'

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said on Thursday that Pakistan and Iran's long-standing religious, cultural, and social ties should be made the basis for economic cooperation and trade promotion between the two countries.

Sanjrani made the statement during his meeting with the newly-elected President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi.

Raisi was sworn in as the Islamic Republic’s eighth president, in a parliamentary ceremony that was broadcast live on state television.

An Iran-Pakistan economic corridor?

“I will dedicate myself to the service of the people, the honour of the country, the propagation of religion and morality, and the support of truth and justice,” Raisi pledged in the ceremony.

Iranian media said several foreign officials were invited to the August 5 ceremony, including the Iraqi president and parliament speakers from Niger, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, and Uzbekistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Sanjrani to represent Pakistan at the swearing-in ceremony.

Sanjrani, in his meeting with Raisi, also conveyed best wishes from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, and assured all possible cooperation to deepen bilateral ties.

Sanjrani further said that the long-standing cultural, religious, and social ties between the two countries should pave way for further integration of trade relations between the two countries.

The two leaders also discussed ways to improve Pakistan and Iran's parliamentary ties. The Chairman Senate, on his part, stressed the need to increase the exchange of parliamentary delegations between the two countries.

During his meeting with Iran's President, the Chairman Senate said that economic development in the areas of Iran adjacent to Balochistan can help in enhancing people-to-people contact and trade cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders also discussed issues facing the Muslim Ummah, including Islamophobia, the issue of Kashmir and Palestine.

Meanwhile, Sanjrani said that the international community must play a proactive role to prevent Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He also thanked the Iranian leadership for its continued support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

In 2019, Iran’s Supreme leader Ayotollah Khamenei condemned India’s government for eliminating the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Pakistan, Iran sign MoU to establish ‘Border Markets’

In 2020, Iran advised India to stop the massacre of Muslims to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam. “The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus and their parties and stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam,”’ Iranian Supreme leader Khamenei said in a Twitter message.

Sanjrani and Raisi also highlighted the need to open more trade routes and establish border markets in the border areas of Balochistan to boost trade between the two countries. Sanjrani requested Iran to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the border areas of Balochistan including Gwadar, Turbat, Panjgur and Makran Division.

Earlier this year, Pakistan and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish ‘Border Markets’ along the border areas. In the first phase, three markets will be opened in the border points and in the second phase of the plan, joint border bazaars will be established in three other areas.