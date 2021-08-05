Markets
Hong Kong stocks end lower
- The Hang Seng Index shed 0.84 percent, or 221.86 points, to 26,204.69
05 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed with losses Thursday, in line with a broad sell-off across Asia fuelled by concerns about the Delta strain of Covid, while gaming firms took a fresh hit on signs China has the industry in its sights.
The Hang Seng Index shed 0.84 percent, or 221.86 points, to 26,204.69.
China shares up after worst month in nearly 3 years; Hong Kong ends higher
The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.31 percent, or 10.67 points, to 3,466.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.75 percent, or 18.58 points, to 2,447.04.
Important to keep borders open to potential refugee inflow: US State Dept
Hong Kong stocks end lower
Youm-e-Istehsal: PM, army chief condemn India's two years of oppression in IIOJK
Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave
Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ
Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar
April-June 2021: SBP imposes penalties of over half-a-billion rupees on banks
Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1
Circular debt: World Bank, govt think deeply about steps
Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan
K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra
Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence
Read more stories
Comments