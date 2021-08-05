ANL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.95%)
ASC 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
ASL 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
FCCL 22.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.79%)
FNEL 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
GGGL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
GGL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.46%)
JSCL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.58%)
KAPCO 40.23 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.73%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.14%)
NETSOL 160.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
PACE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.06%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
PIBTL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
PRL 23.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
PTC 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.26%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.7%)
SNGP 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.45%)
TELE 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
TRG 159.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.55%)
UNITY 40.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.61%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,181 Decreased By ▼ -11.23 (-0.22%)
BR30 26,237 Decreased By ▼ -93.39 (-0.35%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -117.38 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,062 Decreased By ▼ -33.59 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Hong Kong stocks end lower

  • The Hang Seng Index shed 0.84 percent, or 221.86 points, to 26,204.69
AFP 05 Aug 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed with losses Thursday, in line with a broad sell-off across Asia fuelled by concerns about the Delta strain of Covid, while gaming firms took a fresh hit on signs China has the industry in its sights.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.84 percent, or 221.86 points, to 26,204.69.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.31 percent, or 10.67 points, to 3,466.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.75 percent, or 18.58 points, to 2,447.04.

