ANL 31.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
ASC 20.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FCCL 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.73%)
FNEL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
GGGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.05%)
GGL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.56%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.51%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.56%)
KAPCO 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
NETSOL 160.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.56%)
PACE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
PAEL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 11.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.01%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.7%)
SNGP 51.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.08%)
TELE 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
TRG 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.54%)
UNITY 40.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
WTL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -8.2 (-0.16%)
BR30 26,274 Decreased By ▼ -57 (-0.22%)
KSE100 47,718 Decreased By ▼ -71.79 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,051 Decreased By ▼ -44.76 (-0.23%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Lufthansa narrows quarterly loss, returns to positive cash flow

  • Lufthansa also confirmed its target to reach 40% capacity level for the entire year 2021, with the operating loss significantly below last year's nearly 5.5 billion euros
Reuters 05 Aug 2021

FRANKFURT: Germany's Lufthansa said on Thursday it further narrowed its losses in the second quarter and recorded its first positive cash flow since the start of the coronavirus crisis, citing faster than planned cost cuts.

The group, which also owns Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, said its adjusted operating loss narrowed to 952 million euros ($1.13 billion), down 43% from a year earlier and lower than the 971 million euros forecast on average in a company-provided poll.

Revenue came in at 3.2 billion euros against a 3.3 billion euro forecast.

Lufthansa has cut losses to a million euros every two hours, says CEO

Lufthansa, which in June laid out plans to return to profitability with fewer planes and staff than it had before the coronavirus pandemic pummelled the travel industry, said it continued to expect high demand for tourist destinations and recovery in business travel in the second half of the year.

The group reported adjusted cash inflow of 340 million euros in the second quarter after a 1.13 billion outflow a year earlier.

"We have been able to stop the outflow of funds in the current phase of reviving our business and generate a positive cash flow for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic," Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in a statement.

The group said its airlines carried 7 million passengers in the quarter ending June 30, 18% of the pre-crisis levels in 2019, but as planned offered capacity gradually improved over the quarter to reach 40% at the end of June.

Lufthansa also confirmed its target to reach 40% capacity level for the entire year 2021, with the operating loss significantly below last year's nearly 5.5 billion euros.

The airline said it has already reached half of the 3.5 billion euros in cost cuts targeted by 2024, six months earlier than planned, citing better than expected uptake of voluntary redundancy programs in Germany and Switzerland.

The plans envisage a fleet that will be 20% smaller but more efficient, and a 1.8 billion euro reduction in staff costs.

Coronavirus Lufthansa Swiss

Lufthansa narrows quarterly loss, returns to positive cash flow

Important to keep borders open to potential refugee inflow: US State Dept

Youm-e-Istehsal: PM, army chief condemn India's two years of oppression in IIOJK

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Cotton intervention price fixed at Rs5,000/40kg

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters