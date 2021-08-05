ANL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.1%)
Spot gold may revisit July 23 low of $1,789.98

  • A break below $1,806 could cause a fall to $1,784 while a break above $1,841 could confirm the continuation of the wave c towards the $1,869-$1,897 range
Reuters 05 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may revisit its July 23 low of $1,789.98 per ounce, as it failed three times to break a resistance at $1,832.

The repeated failures suggest a reversal of the uptrend from $1,749.20. Strategically, the target at $1,789.98 will be confirmed when gold breaks $1,802.

A break above $1,822 could lead to a gain into the $1,832-$1,853 range. On the daily chart, gold is basically trapped within a neutral range from $1,806 to $1,840. Trending signal will become clearer when it gets out of the range.

Why are gold prices rising in Pakistan and internationally?

A break below $1,806 could cause a fall to $1,784 while a break above $1,841 could confirm the continuation of the wave c towards the $1,869-$1,897 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Spot gold may revisit July 23 low of $1,789.98

