ANL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.1%)
ASC 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
ASL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
GGL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.43%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.06%)
JSCL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
KAPCO 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 160.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.31%)
PACE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
PAEL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
PRL 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.34%)
SILK 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.24%)
SNGP 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.89%)
TELE 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.54%)
UNITY 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 5,188 Decreased By ▼ -4.48 (-0.09%)
BR30 26,288 Decreased By ▼ -42.88 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,746 Decreased By ▼ -44.18 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,066 Decreased By ▼ -29.42 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
India win bronze after dramatic victory over Germany

  • But the Germans could not get another ball past India goalie Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, who was a star of the match with nine saves
Reuters 05 Aug 2021

TOKYO: India won the bronze medal in hockey after a thrilling 5-4 victory over Germany at the Tokyo Games on Thursday, giving the country its first Olympic medal in the sport in more than forty years.

India forward Simranjeet Singh stood out from the other players by scoring two goals for India, including the winning goal of the match.

"It's a dream come true," Simranjeet said. "We've made 1.3 billion Indians proud by finishing on the podium."

India bonds recover sharply on report central bank to consider debt purchases

The goal-rich match was not an easy one for the eight-time Olympic champions. Germany took an early lead through a second-minute goal by Timur Oruz, and posed a threat to India in the first quarter.

After Simranjeet equalised with a backhand shot for India, Germany kept their cool, scoring two goals to take a 3-1 lead in the second quarter.

But India pulled level late in that quarter thanks to goals by Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, making it 3-3 at the halftime break.

"We're very angry at ourselves that we got India back into the game," Germany's head coach Kais al Saadi said.

"They're a great team. You can't give away opportunities like that to a fantastic team like that."

India then took a 5-3 lead after Rupinder Pal Singh notched in a penalty stroke and Simranjeet scored the winning goal of the match not long into the second half.

Germany came back a goal and tried to force the equaliser, even taking out its goalkeeper to bring in an extra field player late in the game.

But the Germans could not get another ball past India goalie Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, who was a star of the match with nine saves.

The bronze marked India's first Olympic hockey medal since they last claimed the top prize at the 1980 Moscow Games, when none of the players on the current squad were born yet.

India will battle Britain for bronze in the women's hockey tournament on Friday.

