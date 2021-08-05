Sports
American Ryan Crouser retains Olympic men's shot put title
- Crouser managed a best of 23.30 metres on his sixth and final effort, a new Olympic record after his five previous attempts had also all gone beyond the 22.52m that saw him win gold in the 2016 Rio Games
05 Aug 2021
TOKYO: American Ryan Crouser bettered his own Olympic record as he retained the men's shot put title on Thursday.
Crouser managed a best of 23.30 metres on his sixth and final effort, a new Olympic record after his five previous attempts had also all gone beyond the 22.52m that saw him win gold in the 2016 Rio Games.
The 28-year-old American led a repeat of the Rio podium, with teammate and world champion Joe Kovacs taking silver with 22.65m, and New Zealand's Tomas Walsh claiming bronze (22.47).
