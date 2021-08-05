Sports
Australian teen Palmer wins stunning skateboarding gold
- The San Diego-based Aussie pulled some huge airs at Ariake Urban Sports Park and he finished well clear of silver medallist Pedro Barrios's 86.14 and American Cory Juneau
05 Aug 2021
TOKYO: Flying Australian teen Keegan Palmer claimed the inaugural men's park skateboarding Olympic gold medal in stunning fashion with two giant scores in the final on Thursday.
Palmer, 18, threw down the gauntlet with 94.04 points in his first run before incredibly bettering his score to 95.83 in his third and final routine.
The San Diego-based Aussie pulled some huge airs at Ariake Urban Sports Park and he finished well clear of silver medallist Pedro Barrios's 86.14 and American Cory Juneau, who claimed bronze with 84.13.
American Heimana Reynolds, the world number one and reigning world champion, did not reach the final after failing to complete any of his three rides in qualifying.
