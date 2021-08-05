ANL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.1%)
ASC 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
ASL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGGL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
GGL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.43%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.06%)
JSCL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
KAPCO 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 160.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.31%)
PACE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
PAEL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
PRL 23.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.34%)
SILK 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.24%)
SNGP 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.89%)
TELE 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.54%)
UNITY 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 5,188 Decreased By ▼ -4.48 (-0.09%)
BR30 26,288 Decreased By ▼ -42.88 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,746 Decreased By ▼ -44.18 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,066 Decreased By ▼ -29.42 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Men’s Javelin Throw event: Pakistan, India to face each other in Olympic final after 53 years

  • Event set to take place on August 7
APP Updated 05 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India are set to meet each other in the final showdown of an Olympic event after a gap of 53 years as their star javelin throwers, Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra, respectively, have advanced to the medal stage after topping their respective groups of Men’s Javelin Throw event in Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

The final event is set to take place on August 7.

Chopra was the first to qualify for the finals as he hurled a massive 86.65m throw in his first attempt of the Group A qualification contest. The 23-year-old Chopra also topped the entire qualification event, becoming the first Indian to do so in an athletics qualification event.

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final

Just an hour later, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem in his second attempt displayed a stunning show by a throw of 85.16m that put him on the top of the Group B qualification. The throw also placed him at the number three position in both the groups combined, behind Chopra and World no. 1 Johannes Vetter of Germany.

It was in 1968 that the two neighboring countries last faced each other in the final of an Olympic event when India defeated Pakistan in hockey.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Arshad Nadeem Men’s Javelin Throw event Neeraj Chopra Johannes Vetter

Men’s Javelin Throw event: Pakistan, India to face each other in Olympic final after 53 years

Important to keep borders open to potential refugee inflow: US State Dept

Youm-e-Istehsal: PM, army chief condemn India's two years of oppression in IIOJK

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Cotton intervention price fixed at Rs5,000/40kg

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters