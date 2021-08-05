Men’s Javelin Throw event: Pakistan, India to face each other in Olympic final after 53 years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India are set to meet each other in the final showdown of an Olympic event after a gap of 53 years as their star javelin throwers, Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra, respectively, have advanced to the medal stage after topping their respective groups of Men’s Javelin Throw event in Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

The final event is set to take place on August 7.

Chopra was the first to qualify for the finals as he hurled a massive 86.65m throw in his first attempt of the Group A qualification contest. The 23-year-old Chopra also topped the entire qualification event, becoming the first Indian to do so in an athletics qualification event.

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final

Just an hour later, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem in his second attempt displayed a stunning show by a throw of 85.16m that put him on the top of the Group B qualification. The throw also placed him at the number three position in both the groups combined, behind Chopra and World no. 1 Johannes Vetter of Germany.

It was in 1968 that the two neighboring countries last faced each other in the final of an Olympic event when India defeated Pakistan in hockey.