Al-Asoumi invites PM to address Arab Parliament: Ashrafi

APP 05 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Aide to the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that the Arab Parliament President Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi has invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to address the Arab Parliament.

Talking to media, he said Arab Parliament President Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, and his delegation invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to address Arab Parliament, and Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted their invitation.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Imran Khan will be the first non-Arab leader to address the Arab Parliament. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and focus is to increase closeness, fraternity and making an end to disputes between Arab Islamic countries.

Cooperation between Pakistan and Islamic countries has increased in all areas, which was not only endorsed by Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, but also fully appreciated the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said Pakistan has excellent relations with all Arab Islamic countries including Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates and Pakistan’s Foreign Policy with Arab Islamic countries is proving successful and moving in a positive direction. Replying to a question, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that India has failed to create distance between Pakistan and Arab Islamic countries.

