ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Early execution of IFC project pledged

Amjad Ali Shah 05 Aug 2021

PESHAWAR: Businessmen, representatives/officials from federal and provincial governments departments have praised the idea of setting up Investment Facilitation Centre/web portal and gave proposals to further modify the action plan for execution of the IFC Investment Facilitation Centre project, terming the initiative was a first step toward digital transformation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa investment.

They, expressed, these views during a one-day consultative workshop of public sector stakeholders tiled, “Initiative for Digital Transformation in KP Investment Facilitation Centre (IFC), Web portal,” a joint venture of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) under UNDP FERP project funded by USAID, held here at the chamber house on Wednesday.

SCCI President, Sherbaz Bilour presided over the session while Smeda Provincial Chief, Rashid Aman acted as moderator on the occasion. Besides, the chamber Senior Vice President, Engr Manzoor Elahi, WSSP CEO Dr Hassan Nasir, Additional Secretary Local government, senior officials from more than 32 federal and provincial relevant departments participated in the session.

The participants praised the initiative of establishing the Investment Facilitation Centre/Web portal and gave a number of ideas and proposals to further modify the action plan for the IFC.

Sherbaz Bilour while speaking on the occasion said that the IFC/Web portal is a first step towards promotion of sustainable business environment, investment and resolve of the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UNDP USAID SCCI Smeda businessmen Investment Facilitation Centre project

Early execution of IFC project pledged

PTI’s Sardar Niazi elected AJK PM

Fed backs interest rates liftoff in 2023

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

India deploys warships in South China Sea

‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ today

England to drop quarantine rule for fully jabbed arrivals from France

Digital financial products, services: SBP announces 2 initiatives

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.