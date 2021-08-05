Early execution of IFC project pledged

PESHAWAR: Businessmen, representatives/officials from federal and provincial governments departments have praised the idea of setting up Investment Facilitation Centre/web portal and gave proposals to further modify the action plan for execution of the IFC Investment Facilitation Centre project, terming the initiative was a first step toward digital transformation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa investment.

They, expressed, these views during a one-day consultative workshop of public sector stakeholders tiled, “Initiative for Digital Transformation in KP Investment Facilitation Centre (IFC), Web portal,” a joint venture of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) under UNDP FERP project funded by USAID, held here at the chamber house on Wednesday.

SCCI President, Sherbaz Bilour presided over the session while Smeda Provincial Chief, Rashid Aman acted as moderator on the occasion. Besides, the chamber Senior Vice President, Engr Manzoor Elahi, WSSP CEO Dr Hassan Nasir, Additional Secretary Local government, senior officials from more than 32 federal and provincial relevant departments participated in the session.

The participants praised the initiative of establishing the Investment Facilitation Centre/Web portal and gave a number of ideas and proposals to further modify the action plan for the IFC.

Sherbaz Bilour while speaking on the occasion said that the IFC/Web portal is a first step towards promotion of sustainable business environment, investment and resolve of the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

