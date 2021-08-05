ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Shibli for creating Environment Regulatory Authority

Recorder Report 05 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz, on Wednesday, stressed creating an Environment Regulatory Authority to ensure effective environmental governance and adoption of effective safety standards in use of plastic made commodities.

“Improper disposal of plastic waste has a very negative impact on the environment,” said the minister, while addressing the inaugural session of a workshop on “Challenges and Strategies for Effective Plastic Waste Management to Improve Human Health” at the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), here on Wednesday.

He said that the regulatory authority can keep check on the effects of low quality plastic bags, toys, bottles, second hand equipment, which are not good for health and environment, and take strict measures for restraining production of such items at the industrial level.

Faraz said that plastic is becoming a constant threat to human lives and aquatic life, and human beings are all suffering from it.

He said that young scientists, UNESCO, PSF and concerned authorities have to make efforts for the betterment of the environment.

The federal minister said that children’s toys, diapers and bottles are made from hospital waste.

New diseases are being born from the products made from hospital waste.

A regulatory authority is indispensable for the implementation of environmental measures, said the minister, adding that the solution has to be found.

The problem is not with using plastic, but to destroy after being used.

He said that there should be awareness projects and the Ministry of Science will provide all kinds of support in it.

Shibli Faraz said that the prime minister is on the front line for environmental issues and it is a priority of the government.

Pakistan is one of the countries most affected by the environment and this issue should be on the national policy.

Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Dr Shahid Mehmood Baig and other speakers including Country Director Patricia Mc Phillips also addressed the occasion.

An inter-university competition was also organised to develop low cost recycling machinery.

The federal minister presented awards to the winner, Institute of Space Technology, and the runners up, Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

Shibli Faraz UNESCO PSF Dr Shahid Mehmood Baig

