Shibli for creating Environment Regulatory Authority

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz, on Wednesday, stressed creating an Environment Regulatory Authority to ensure effective environmental governance and adoption of effective safety standards in use of plastic made commodities.

“Improper disposal of plastic waste has a very negative impact on the environment,” said the minister, while addressing the inaugural session of a workshop on “Challenges and Strategies for Effective Plastic Waste Management to Improve Human Health” at the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), here on Wednesday.

He said that the regulatory authority can keep check on the effects of low quality plastic bags, toys, bottles, second hand equipment, which are not good for health and environment, and take strict measures for restraining production of such items at the industrial level.

Faraz said that plastic is becoming a constant threat to human lives and aquatic life, and human beings are all suffering from it.

He said that young scientists, UNESCO, PSF and concerned authorities have to make efforts for the betterment of the environment.

The federal minister said that children’s toys, diapers and bottles are made from hospital waste.

New diseases are being born from the products made from hospital waste.

A regulatory authority is indispensable for the implementation of environmental measures, said the minister, adding that the solution has to be found.

The problem is not with using plastic, but to destroy after being used.

He said that there should be awareness projects and the Ministry of Science will provide all kinds of support in it.

Shibli Faraz said that the prime minister is on the front line for environmental issues and it is a priority of the government.

Pakistan is one of the countries most affected by the environment and this issue should be on the national policy.

Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Dr Shahid Mehmood Baig and other speakers including Country Director Patricia Mc Phillips also addressed the occasion.

An inter-university competition was also organised to develop low cost recycling machinery.

The federal minister presented awards to the winner, Institute of Space Technology, and the runners up, Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

