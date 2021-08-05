ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

G-B as provisional province

05 Aug 2021

EDITORIAL: On November 1, 2020 (Nov 1 is observed as Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) Independence Day), Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that his government would give the region the provisional status of a province “without prejudice to the Kashmir dispute”. Four months on, the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly passed a unanimous resolution demanding interim provincial status for the region. This was not only in line with the lingering demand of people of the region, but also as it acquired strategic pertinence in light of the fact that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) passes through it – much to the chagrin of India. For adoption of Gilgit-Baltistan as a provisional province of Pakistan, Article 1 of the Constitution shall have to be amended, and that to some should be no problem given the Opposition’s reported unconditional commitment of support that it had expressed in presence of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has finalized the proposed legislation – the 26th Constitutional Amendment - and submitted the draft to Prime Minister Imran Khan. It was prepared after appraisal of the region’s status in the context of the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. Stakeholders, including the governments of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, too, have been consulted. It has been ensured that India or any other hostile entity doesn’t succeed in scandalizing this move, a likelihood which cannot be ruled out given New Delhi’s insistence that Gilgit-Baltistan being part of undivided State of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be a province of Pakistan. Since India is presently president of the UN Security Council it may also raise this issue at that platform. But meticulous care has been taken to ensure that the proposed constitutional amendment is in accordance with the international practices of merger of territories and it will not adversely affect Pakistan’s stand on the Kashmir dispute in any manner whatsoever.

As proposed, the provisional province of Gilgit-Baltistan will have its legislature as well as representation of its people in the Senate and National Assembly of Pakistan. And in line with the proposed constitutional amendment its Chief Court may be abolished and replaced with a High Court, while the Supreme Appellate Court (SAC) of Gilgit-Baltistan may be abolished or re-established, along the lines of Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. In case it is abolished the jurisdiction of Supreme Court of Pakistan may be extended to Gilgit-Baltistan. The Election Commission of the region will be merged with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and its chairman will be made a member of the ECP. But as of now all of this is only a proposal. In what final shape it emerges after discussion and debate in parliament and reaction of general public and media it has yet to be seen. There’s a very old proverb: There’s many a slip ‘twixt cup and the lip. Those who lost elections both in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir may insist that Imran Khan’s move very much fits into the Narendra Modi’s scheme of things. They may claim that after granting provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan he may also convert Azad Kashmir into a province of Pakistan and thus bring to a dishonourable end the decades-old struggle for the Kashmir cause.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Qamar Javed Bajwa CPEC Imran Khan ECP UN Security Council

G-B as provisional province

PTI’s Sardar Niazi elected AJK PM

Fed backs interest rates liftoff in 2023

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

India deploys warships in South China Sea

‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ today

England to drop quarantine rule for fully jabbed arrivals from France

Digital financial products, services: SBP announces 2 initiatives

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.