HGH introduces Covid Variant Detection System

KARACHI: Hashmanis Group of Hospitals (HGH) announces that continuing its precedence of being leaders, HGH has introduced the Covid Variant Detection System through which Hashmanis Laboratory can now provide information of the Covid virus variant (Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta) for Covid positive patients that undergo the PCR test.

The knowledge of Covid virus variant is very helpful for the physician to decide the course of management. It is also helpful for vaccinated people who get this infection to anticipate the severity and pattern of their disease. The process to get tested is like that of getting a standard PCR test and this test is available at over 20 Hashmanis Hospital locations across Pakistan.

Hashmanis has also pioneered in providing live data on the Covid PCR testing done at Hashmanis Lab, which indicates the daily positive ratio, the monthly ratio, the ratio of Covid-positive males versus females and the age bracket of positive individuals.

After enhancing its General Hospital services to obtain ISO 9001 certification, HGH established a well-equipped laboratory which provides a wide range of pathological tests.

When Covid pandemic hit the world, HGH was one of the first private hospitals in Pakistan to offer all services for Covid ranging from serology and Covid PCR tests to treatment of Covid patients in the specialized isolated wards. HGH was the first private hospital in Pakistan to offer drive-through testing facility for Covid PCR tests. Today, all blood tests are offered in a drive through environment at Hashmanis Tariq Road.—PR

