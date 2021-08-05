ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
Justice Isa says CMHs be opened for Covid patients

Terence J Sigamony 05 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa has said all the public hospitals, including combined military hospitals and other armed forces hospitals, should be opened for the treatment of people affected by Covid-19 pandemic.’

The Supreme Court judge, in a statement, on Wednesday from Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital Islamabad, said; “Since we are in a situation no less grave than a war, all public sector hospitals, including combined military hospitals and other armed forces hospitals, should be opened immediately to serve the people.”

“Otherwise, class and social divides will further be exacerbated and people continue to suffer and die because of an unequal system,” it added.

Justice Isa was shifted to Quaid-e-Azam Hospital on July 31 as his health deteriorated on account of Covid-19-related complications.

Justice Isa and his wife Sarina Isa were tested positive for coronavirus on July 24.

He stated that Article 9 of the Constitution guarantees the right to life as a fundamental right, of which health is an integral part.

He stated; “My wife and I were one of the initial lucky few (less than 2%) in the country who were fully vaccinated as both of us were above 60; courtesy of the Chinese government. We took every precaution, including always wearing masks in public places, yet contracted the highly infectious Delta variant of the disease. Even with the vaccination, I still had to be hospitalised.”

“I am receiving excellent treatment from very competent doctors and attendants at the Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital all of whom have been integral to the treatment. We are extremely grateful to all of them. Such treatment is not within reach of most. My wife and I are truly blessed for the prayers and support we have received, and bow in abject supplication to Almighty Allah.”

First and foremost, it cannot be stressed enough that “prevention is the best medicine”. Internationally recognised and WHO mandated preventive social distancing measures are not being followed. The nation’s health needs to be relegated to expert pulmonologists and other Covid-19 experts who should be brought on TV and radio to explain, warn, and educate the nation. Urdu as well as all other spoken languages and dialects should be used to communicate, he said.

He said even the equivalent for the acronym “SOP” has proved elusive. Could “Hidayet” or “Tibbi Hidayet” not be a start?

Justice Isa said flouting of SOPs is not permissible. Yet it is done by those who should be leading by example, the highest. He said Eidul Azha prayers in the Faisal Mosque Islamabad were observed by standing shoulder to shoulder, which sent out the wrong message that the government’s own SOPs are not important.

Islamic teachings lay down clear preventive measures during epidemics which have also been completely discarded, he regretted.

Almighty Allah has showered His Grace and Mercy on us and it is now our duty to come together as a nation to collectively fight this epidemic. Once again, we are truly humbled by everyone’s prayers and love, the statement concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID 19 COVID patients Justice Qazi Faez CMH armed forces hospitals Quaid e Azam Hospital

