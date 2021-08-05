KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 133,223 tonnes of cargo comprising 92,413 tonnes of import cargo and 40,810 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 92,413 comprised of 72,368 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,341 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,664 tonnes of Sugar and 15,040 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 40,810 tonnes comprised of 24,752 tonnes of containerized cargo, 3,424 tonnes of Cement, 12,634 tonnes of Clinkers.

As many as 9469 containers comprising of 5701 containers import and 3768 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 921 of 20’s and 2313 of 40’s loaded while 44 of 20’s and 55 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 315 of 20’s and 802 of 40’s loaded containers while 775 of 20’s and 537 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours. Nearly 08 ships namely, Cosco Rotterdam, Glory Navigator, Northern Discovery, Georg Jacob, Oocl Genoa, Fu Hai, Hyundai Privilege and Mohar have berthed at the Karachi Port on Wednesday. Lem Geranium has sailed out from Karachi Port on the same day.

Approximately, 03 ships namely San Sebastia, Mid Eagle and Tsingtao Express were expected on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Steel Coil, General cargo, Chemicals, Soya bean, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of two ships, Containers vessel ‘Maersk Columbus’ and Gas carrier ‘Al-Deebal’ sailed out to sea on Wednesday morning, and four more ships, Gulf Mews, Bulk Greece, KSL Heng Yeng and MSC Tianjin are expected to sail from EVTL, FAP, MW-1 and QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon .

A cargo volume of 204,012 tonnes, comprising 149,026 tonnes imports cargo and 54,986 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 2,651 Containers (1,033 TEUs imports and 2,894 TEUs export), was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are twenty ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Lausanne, Crystal Admirer and Epic ST Thomas carrying Coal, Soya bean and Chemicals are expected take berths at PIBT, FAP and EVTL on Wednesday (today), 4th August, while a Container ship ‘Irenes Ray’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 5th August- 2021.­

