PPDWP approves two schemes of health, education

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PPDWP) has approved two development schemes of specialized healthcare and medical education sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 26,435.704 million.

These schemes were approved in the 4th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 which was presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes include Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP) at the cost of Rs. 23,891.631 million and establishment of Nawaz Sharif Medical College, University of Gujrat, and uplifting of Aziz Bhatti Shaheed DHQ Teaching Hospital, Gujrat (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 2,544.073 million. Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021