ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Urban flooding in Islamabad: Sindh’s agri infrastructure, livestock, economy grow into risk: WWF

Recorder Report 05 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The agricultural infrastructure, livestock and economy grew into risk in Sindh after the recent monsoon torrential rains flooding Islamabad and streaming subsequently into Indus River, the WWF-Pakistan said on Wednesday.

The major area of Sindh remained at risk is that of the riversides, as WWF-Pakistan also sees the phenomenon of climate change for adversely impacting the leather and textile sectors of the country.

“The recent urban flooding in parts of Islamabad and torrential waters in Kachho, Sindh have damaged infrastructure, economy, agriculture and have led to livestock mortality,” Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan said.

At the same time, he witnessed the changing climate had a negative effect on the country’s leather and textile sectors, as both have a significant share in the GDP of Pakistan.

The livelihood of livestock herders and cotton farmers have been seriously affected from the unavailability of freshwater, varying temperature and uncertain rainfall patterns in the last two decades, he said.

Farmers often struggle with a seed suitability and usually remain in a need water for cotton crops, which they do not find on time or in required volume that make them suffer the most from changes in climate.

It is reported that the textile and leather sectors supported more than 15 million families in Pakistan and are key drivers of Pakistan’s economy.

Leather and textile industries exhibit a potentially resource-intensive process with freshwater use, discharge of wastewater and effluents posing a serious threat to the environment and habitats.

However, these industries could adopt alternative energy options and better water management strategies to reduce their carbon footprint and improve their production. WWF-Pakistan believed that both sectors possess a significant potential for conserving environmental resources.

To reduce the use of freshwater and hazardous chemicals and support industries in sustainable production, WWF-Pakistan in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) is implementing a project titled “International Labour and Environmental Standards Application in Pakistan’s SMEs (ILES)”.

The project focuses on promoting sustainable production and plans to mobilize and build the capacity of more than 500 textile and leather industries in Pakistan. This six-year project, funded by the European Union (EU) is being implemented in Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot and Faisalabad.

Sharing his thoughts, Sohail Ali Naqvi, Senior Manager ILES and Head of Freshwater Programme, WWF-Pakistan said that textile and leather industries in Pakistan have broad prospects for improved environmental compliance which can leverage the economic benefits of the European Union’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP plus).

In this regard, after four years of auditing industries in the two sectors, the ILES project has now developed a business case for environmental compliance as well as other project successes including water replenishment initiatives (recharge wells) and nature-based solutions (floating treatment wetlands).

These will provide a plethora of benefits such as reducing environmental and supply-chain risks, driving internal innovation and reshaping future industry trends.

He added that they are actively disseminating the business case in SMEs to encourage sustainable consumption and production practices.

To shift industries to sustainable production, WWF-Pakistan’s ILES project has built the capacity of 250 professionals on smart environmental management practices.

As a result, a total of 21 SMEs (16 textile and five leather) reduced their annual emissions by 23,967 tonnes of CO2 and saved 4,447,804 kWh energy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Islamabad WWF urban flooding GDP of Pakistan monsoon 2021 Sindh’s agri infrastructure

Urban flooding in Islamabad: Sindh’s agri infrastructure, livestock, economy grow into risk: WWF

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

India deploys warships in South China Sea

‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ today

England to drop quarantine rule for fully jabbed arrivals from France

Digital financial products, services: SBP announces 2 initiatives

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from 1st

Turkey pushes back at US plan to resettle Afghans

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.