Markets
LME official prices
05 Aug 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2230.00 2595.50 9583.50 2435.00 19324.00 36437.00 2970.50 2403.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2230.00 2595.50 9583.50 2435.00 19324.00 36437.00 2970.50 2403.00
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2599.50 9608.50 2396.00 19311.00 34698.00 2977.00 2390.00
3-months Seller 2224.00 2599.50 9608.50 2396.00 19311.00 34698.00 2977.00 2390.00
15-months Buyer — — — — — 31723.00 — —
15-months Seller — — — — — 31723.00 — —
27-months Buyer — — — — — — — —
27-months Seller — — — — — — — —
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
