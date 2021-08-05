Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
05 Aug 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (August 4, 2021).
==================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==================================================================================
Sherman Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 1,000,000 24.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 24.50
Pearl Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,500 42.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 42.90
Arif Habib Ltd. Attock Refinery 16,600 241.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,600 241.50
Dawood Equities B.R. R. Guar. Mod. 100,000 19.72
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 19.72
Sherman Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 2,500,000 32.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500,000 32.50
Trust Securities Dawood Hercules Corp 5,000 60.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 60.00
Sherman Sec. Dewan Cement Ltd. 2,000,000 10.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 10.80
Sherman Sec. Engro Corporation 260,000 292.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 260,000 292.00
B&B Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 2,500 80.00
MRA Sec. 10,000 80.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 80.64
Sherman Sec. Hum Network Limited 2,000,000 7.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 7.15
Sherman Sec. Ittefaq Iron Ind. 300,000 17.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 17.10
Trust Securities JS Bank Ltd. 25,000 4.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 4.00
Azee Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 25,000 39.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 39.50
AKD Sec. Lucky Cement 45,000 675.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 675.00
BMA Capital MCB Bank Ltd. 50,000 165.99
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 165.99
Sherman Sec. NetSol Technologies 25,000 160.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 160.00
Sherman Sec. Nishat Mills 600,000 98.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 98.00
Fairtrade Cap. Sec. Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 7,500 7.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 7.90
Sherman Sec. Sui Northern Gas 500 51.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 51.90
Adam Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 384,000 25.43
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 384,000 25.43
Inveslink Capital TPL Properties Ltd 5,000 37.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 37.00
Azee Sec. Treet Corporation 10,000 58.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 58.60
Sherman Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 900,000 160.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900,000 160.00
Inveslink Capital Worldcall Telecom 25,000 3.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 3.50
==================================================================================
Total Turnover 10,297,600
==================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.