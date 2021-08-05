ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (August 4, 2021).

==================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================
Member                       Company                         Turnover        Rates
Name                                                        of Shares
==================================================================================
Sherman Sec.                 Aisha Steel Mills              1,000,000        24.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       1,000,000        24.50
Pearl Sec.                   Amreli Steels Ltd.                 1,500        42.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,500        42.90
Arif Habib Ltd.              Attock Refinery                   16,600       241.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          16,600       241.50
Dawood Equities              B.R. R. Guar. Mod.               100,000        19.72
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         100,000        19.72
Sherman Sec.                 Bank Al-Falah Ltd.             2,500,000        32.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       2,500,000        32.50
Trust Securities             Dawood Hercules Corp               5,000        60.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000        60.00
Sherman Sec.                 Dewan Cement Ltd.              2,000,000        10.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       2,000,000        10.80
Sherman Sec.                 Engro Corporation                260,000       292.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         260,000       292.00
B&B Sec.                     HI-tech Lubricant                  2,500        80.00
MRA Sec.                                                       10,000        80.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          12,500        80.64
Sherman Sec.                 Hum Network Limited            2,000,000         7.15
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       2,000,000         7.15
Sherman Sec.                 Ittefaq Iron Ind.                300,000        17.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         300,000        17.10
Trust Securities             JS Bank Ltd.                      25,000         4.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          25,000         4.00
Azee Sec.                    Kot Addu Power Co.                25,000        39.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          25,000        39.50
AKD Sec.                     Lucky Cement                      45,000       675.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          45,000       675.00
BMA Capital                  MCB Bank Ltd.                     50,000       165.99
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          50,000       165.99
Sherman Sec.                 NetSol Technologies               25,000       160.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          25,000       160.00
Sherman Sec.                 Nishat Mills                     600,000        98.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         600,000        98.00
Fairtrade Cap. Sec.          Pace (Pakistan) Ltd.               7,500         7.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           7,500         7.90
Sherman Sec.                 Sui Northern Gas                     500        51.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500        51.90
Adam Sec.                    TPL Corp Ltd.                    384,000        25.43
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         384,000        25.43
Inveslink Capital            TPL Properties Ltd                 5,000        37.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           5,000        37.00
Azee Sec.                    Treet Corporation                 10,000        58.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          10,000        58.60
Sherman Sec.                 TRG Pakistan Ltd.                900,000       160.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         900,000       160.00
Inveslink Capital            Worldcall Telecom                 25,000         3.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          25,000         3.50
==================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                10,297,600
==================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

