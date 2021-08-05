KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (August 4, 2021).

================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================== Sherman Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 1,000,000 24.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 24.50 Pearl Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 1,500 42.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 42.90 Arif Habib Ltd. Attock Refinery 16,600 241.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,600 241.50 Dawood Equities B.R. R. Guar. Mod. 100,000 19.72 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 19.72 Sherman Sec. Bank Al-Falah Ltd. 2,500,000 32.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500,000 32.50 Trust Securities Dawood Hercules Corp 5,000 60.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 60.00 Sherman Sec. Dewan Cement Ltd. 2,000,000 10.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 10.80 Sherman Sec. Engro Corporation 260,000 292.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 260,000 292.00 B&B Sec. HI-tech Lubricant 2,500 80.00 MRA Sec. 10,000 80.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 80.64 Sherman Sec. Hum Network Limited 2,000,000 7.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 7.15 Sherman Sec. Ittefaq Iron Ind. 300,000 17.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 17.10 Trust Securities JS Bank Ltd. 25,000 4.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 4.00 Azee Sec. Kot Addu Power Co. 25,000 39.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 39.50 AKD Sec. Lucky Cement 45,000 675.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 45,000 675.00 BMA Capital MCB Bank Ltd. 50,000 165.99 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 165.99 Sherman Sec. NetSol Technologies 25,000 160.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 160.00 Sherman Sec. Nishat Mills 600,000 98.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 600,000 98.00 Fairtrade Cap. Sec. Pace (Pakistan) Ltd. 7,500 7.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 7,500 7.90 Sherman Sec. Sui Northern Gas 500 51.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 51.90 Adam Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 384,000 25.43 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 384,000 25.43 Inveslink Capital TPL Properties Ltd 5,000 37.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 37.00 Azee Sec. Treet Corporation 10,000 58.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 58.60 Sherman Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 900,000 160.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 900,000 160.00 Inveslink Capital Worldcall Telecom 25,000 3.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 3.50 ================================================================================== Total Turnover 10,297,600 ==================================================================================

