NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
05 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (August 4, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
607,920,758 327,350,730 17,841,347,118 10,062,195,113
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,321,298,662 -1,201,379,503 119,919,159
Local Individuals 14,540,773,255 (14,401,934,674) 138,838,580
Local Corporates 4,938,363,836 (5,197,121,576) (258,757,739)
===============================================================================
