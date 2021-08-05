KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (August 4, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 607,920,758 327,350,730 17,841,347,118 10,062,195,113 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,321,298,662 -1,201,379,503 119,919,159 Local Individuals 14,540,773,255 (14,401,934,674) 138,838,580 Local Corporates 4,938,363,836 (5,197,121,576) (258,757,739) ===============================================================================

