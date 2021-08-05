ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Recorder Report 05 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
United Bank Limited #           30-07-2021   06-08-2021                                   06/8/2021
Dolmen City REIT                31-07-2021   06-08-2021      3.3% (F)     29-07-2021
Image Pakistan Limited          02-08-2021   09-08-2021        75% R*     29-07-2021
TPL Properties Limited #        03-08-2021   09-08-2021                                   09/8/2021
Hallmark Company Limited        03-08-2021   09-08-2021           NIL                     09/8/2021
Sui Southern Gas
Company Limited                 04-08-2021   10-08-2021           NIL                     10/8/2021
Next Capital Limited ##         05-08-2021   11-08-2021
Nimir Resins Limited ###        09-08-2021   16-08-2021
Zephyr Textiles Limited #       10-08-2021   16-08-2021                                  16-08-2021
Service Fabrics Limited         13-08-2021   19-08-2021        1486% R    11-08-2021
Nestle Pakistan Limited         13-08-2021   20-08-2021      1150% (i)    11-08-2021
Husein Sugar Mills Limited      16-08-2021   23-08-2021    37.50% R***    12-08-2021
Pakistan Tobacco
Company Limited                 17-08-2021   23-08-2021       260% (i)    13-08-2021
Panther Tyres Limited           09-09-2021   15-09-2021   20% (F ),20%B   07-09-2021    15-09-2021
Habib Bank Limited              12-09-2021   18-09-2021    17.50% (ii)    09-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers LImited       14-09-2021   20-09-2021       40% (ii)    10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Limited              15-09-2021   21-09-2021  240%(F),15%B     13-09-2021     21-09-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited                   17-09-2021   23-09-2021   15%(F),15%B     15-09-2021     23-09-2021
Arif Habib Limited              18-09-2021   25-09-2021       100%10%B    16-09-2021     25-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer
Company Limited                 22-09-2021   28-09-2021       26% (ii)    20-09-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Book Closure for Acquisition of Voting Shares ##

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for change in Face value from Rs.5/- to Rs.10/- ###

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.5/- per share *

Right issue at a Premium of Rs.7.50/- per share ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

