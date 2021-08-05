KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 4, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 163.82 163.72 163.50 163.16 162.84 162.49 162.17 EUR 194.58 194.53 194.38 194.11 193.82 193.59 193.33 GBP 228.17 228.03 227.75 227.29 226.84 226.42 225.97 ===========================================================================

