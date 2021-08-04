ANL 31.84 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (7.28%)
ASC 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.32%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
GGGL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
NETSOL 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
PACE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.16%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
PTC 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.74%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (6.81%)
TRG 160.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 5,193 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (0.08%)
BR30 26,331 Increased By ▲ 81.26 (0.31%)
KSE100 47,790 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -14.18 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Indian shares close at record highs as financial, bank stocks rally

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.79% higher at 16,258.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 1% to 54,369.77.
Reuters 04 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Wednesday, led by financial and banking stocks, while State Bank of India surged to an all-time high after the country's largest lender by assets reported a record quarterly profit.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.79% higher at 16,258.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 1% to 54,369.77.

Analysts said the blue-chip Nifty 50 index's breakout above the key psychological 16,000-level boosted investor sentiment and brought fresh buying into the market.

Indian shares rise as auto stocks gain on solid July sales data

The Nifty Bank index, which shed more than 3% in the past two weeks, added 2.3% on Wednesday. The Nifty Financial Services Index rose 2.6%. HDFC Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, rising 4.75% and 3.81%, respectively.

Analysts also said strong quarterly results were aiding sentiment.

Shares of SBI gained 2.3% after the bank's June-quarter profit beat analysts' expectations as bad loan provisions dropped sharply and fee income rose.

"Corporate results have come in-line with expectations across sectors. While the low base effect is influencing the year-on-year returns reported by large corporates, overall positive traction in the economy is turning out to be promising," Nimish Shah, Chief Investment Officer- Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors said in a note.

Indian shares end lower as metal, financials weigh

Shares of PNB Housing Finance surged 5% after India's anti-trust agency said on Wednesday it approved acquisition of equity stake by Carlyle entities in the company.

Meanwhile, India's central bank began its three-day policy meeting on Wednesday, where it is expected to leave interest rates at record lows for a seventh straight time on Friday. Markets are keeping an eye on liquidity measures about to be taken by the central bank.

