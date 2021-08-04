data leaks

Following recent information leaks that have highlighted the elite and senior political members of Pakistani society benefiting from weak money laundering laws domestically and internationally, Pakistan’s political environment has changed drastically and quickly. The impact of the information leaks are still being felt and will continue to be felt for a long time.

The information leak famously known as the Panama Papers (published in 2016, one of the biggest document leaks in history involving more than 350 reporters from 80 countries and co-ordinated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists) saw then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s dismissal.

A subsequent (and similar) information leak in 2017 — known as the Paradise Papers — revealed that former prime minister Shaukat Aziz and former National Insurance Corporation Limited chairperson Ayaz Khan Niazi had offshore companies to avoid tax and to do so, hid their identities through use of complex international corporate structures.

"In what seems to be a constant game of cat and mouse, criminals look to exploit loopholes and try to stretch the parameters of what is legal and what is not."

Most recently, the information leak in September 2020, known as the FinCEN Files, identified no less than six Pakistani banks as being involved in money laundering activities and facilitating corruption.

In addition, there was a significant information leak during 2018 in Pakistan that saw most Pakistan-based banks experience a cybersecurity incident which resulted in the banks being hacked and the personal and financial information of thousands of customers being stolen.

It is only a matter of time before we read of another information leak about more Pakistanis hiding their ill-gotten gains and putting it out of reach from tax or laundering their ill-gotten gains for their sole benefit. Such practices leave Pakistan’s working classes to pick up the ever-increasing tax shortfall and address our income deficit problems.

Each of the above-mentioned information leaks are now considered in more detail to understand the systematic operational, legal and regulatory failings from a money laundering perspective that have been revealed.

The Panama Papers at a glance

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) made more than 11.5 million private documents available to the public for the very first time. The documents originated from the offshore Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca and contain legally privileged information concerning almost 215,000 offshore structures.

The documents revealed the complex way the rich and elite used legal loopholes to protect their assets and avoid paying tax by using secretive offshore corporate entities to hide their identities and accordingly, their assets. Many national leaders and politicians were exposed, their families and close associates. Amongst the highest profile global leaders and politicians mentioned in the Panama Papers information leak were Sharif and Iceland’s prime minister.

The consequences of the Panama Papers for Pakistan? Former PM Sharif was removed from power by the Supreme Court and sentenced to seven years in prison (making it his third removal from power). Furthermore, Sharif’s daughter Maryam was also found guilty for corruption and sentenced to time in jail.

The Paradise Papers

This leak was made to Suddeutsche Zeitung, the same German newspaper that was involved with the Panama Papers. This information leak disclosed more than 13.5 million documents taken mostly from Appleby, the Bermudian headquartered offshore law firm.

Revealed in a similar fashion to the Panama Papers, the Paradise Papers highlighted again the improper practises of the rich and elite particularly those in Pakistan’s political circles.

Former PM Shaukat Aziz was listed in the Paradise Papers and included a document which raised clear concerns about warrants issued for him in connection with the killing of a local leader. Aziz dismissed both the murder charge and the allegations of financial impropriety.

He denied allegations of tax evasion and highlighted that what he had done was legal and was for estate planning. To date, no negative repercussions have taken place, due to no cases of corruption being brought against him.

The FinCEN Files

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCen) is a bureau of the United States Department of the Treasury that collects and analyses information about financial transactions in order to help combat domestic and international money laundering, terrorist financing and other related financial crimes. The information was leaked to BuzzFeed News who shared it with the ICIJ and together, they published the information.

The files describe more than 200,000 suspicious financial transactions valued at over US$2 trillion that were reported in a number of global banks between 1999 and 2017. The files make clear how banks in both developed and developing countries have allowed criminals to move money around the global financial system.

"It seems that Pakistan only responds to anti-money laundering issues when it is subject to global scrutiny. Otherwise, its loopholes remain for criminals and corrupt politicians to exploit the economic stability of Pakistan."

No less than six Pakistani banks (United Bank, Allied Bank, Bank Alfalah, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan and Habib Bank) were identified for suspicious transactions to the value of almost 2.5 million US dollars. Also mentioned in the FinCEN Files

Also mentioned in the information leaks is Altaf Khanani of the infamous foreign exchange company Khanani and Kalia International which was closed down by the Pakistani government in 2008 following a forex scam investigation. Khanani had been arrested and sent to the US for a prison term due to his involvement in money laundering. Through a Danish bank’s branch in Estonia, Khanani was charged with money laundering through the Dubai-based organisations Mazaka General Trading LLC and Al Zarooni Exchange.

Pakistan’s domestic cybersecurity incident

Overseas hackers gained access to the IT infrastructure of multiple banks in Pakistan resulting in more than 8,000 account holders having their banking information sold and used for other cybercrime purposes.

Following this incident, the State Bank of Pakistan issued new cybersecurity requirements and guidelines for Pakistani banks to update their information security and technology systems and standards.

The common threads

The blame for what has been revealed in these information leaks cannot rest entirely on Pakistan’s anti-money laundering and anti-corruption regime. International tax laws and loopholes continue to allow the wealthy to use complex corporate structures and offshore jurisdictions that are not accessible to the average person.

There are several challenges currently affecting Pakistan’s anti-money laundering and anti-corruption legal and regulatory regime, including:

lack of adequate information protection and security measures including deficiencies in the information technology and privacy laws at national level;

slow rate of update of legal and regulatory regimes, and

low volumes of enforcement actions.

Pakistan’s anti-money legislative tool of choice, the Anti-Money Laundering Act, is considered by many to be a blunt instrument when compared with the anti-money laws and regulations of other countries that have developed robust laws to combat financial crimes. In what seems to be a constant game of cat and mouse, criminals look to exploit loopholes in laws and regulatory environments to continue their illegal exploits and try to stretch the parameters of what is legal and what is not.

Recommendations of the international inter-governmental body, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), are considered the global standard in combating money laundering. Pakistan has signed up to these recommendations and has also transposed them into its national laws. This of itself is encouraging but without observance of these laws, the laws are merely providing the optics of an effective anti-money laundering regime.

It seems that Pakistan only responds to the anti-money laundering issues it has when it is subject to global scrutiny. Otherwise, its loopholes remain for criminals and corrupt politicians to exploit the economic stability of Pakistan.

Internal information leakage by whistle-blowers will continue to take place and it is only a matter of time before the next information leakage emerges. Furthermore, a lack of adequate information technology and privacy controls are continually being exploited by hackers, leaving the financial sector exposed. This further discredits Pakistan's ability to protect customer information as well as the integrity of its financial system, making Pakistan a less unattractive proposition for foreign direct investment.

One of the biggest challenges Pakistan faces is the rampant corruption at all political levels as well as general tax evasion.

Furthermore, as an economy, Pakistan is very much dependent on cash-based transactions rather than electronic-based transactions, which are easier to record and trace from a money laundering perspective.

"Without a tough interpretative stance and dedicated enforcement, anti-money laundering laws in place and the regulatory bodies appointed as watchdogs for our financial system will remain of little value to the people of Pakistan."

In addition, organisations in Pakistan that are subject to money laundering regulation tend not to have suitably qualified experts and specialists’ staff to combat money laundering and, often, institutions hire junior staff to complete money laundering obligations — which means criminals, corrupt individuals and tax evaders are able to slip through the cracks.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has in the past issued detailed regulations regarding anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism, as well as guidelines on a risk-based approach in 2012. The SBP is the regulator for AML controls for banking and related services while the Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) is the regulator for all other entities.

Other regulatory authorities include the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA), and the Customs Authorities oversee Pakistan’s anti-money laundering law enforcement efforts.

The Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) is the financial intelligence unit of Pakistan and oversees the handling of suspicious activity reports. The FMU works with several Pakistani law enforcement agencies that are responsible for enforcing financial crime laws, including NAB, ANF, the Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigations and the Federal Investigative Agency.

Pakistan’s primary financial sector regulators — the SBP and SECP — are insufficiently staffed when compared to their international counterparts and do not have sufficient enforcement powers, something that has been highlighted by FATF in its evaluation of Pakistan’s anti-money laundering regime. This gives unwanted scope for Pakistan’s rich, powerful and political elite to continue to use the shortcomings of our anti-money laundering regime to carry out financial crime undetected.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s regulators are not doing enough to clarify their expectations in relation to suspicious transactions and the reporting of tax evasion. Clarifications would serve to reinforce the need for Pakistani financial institutions to more effectively comply with reporting obligations while ensuring that the resources of financial institutions are applied more efficiently.

Also, as a deterrent, more significant penalties and enforcement actions need to be brought against in-scope Pakistani organisations to ensure that the legal and regulatory requirements are complied with.

Without a tough interpretative stance and dedicated enforcement, anti-money laundering laws in place and the regulatory bodies appointed as watchdogs for our financial system will remain of little value to the people of Pakistan.