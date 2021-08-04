Australia shares track Wall Street higher, miners boost

Australian shares rose on Wednesday, following Wall Street's upbeat session overnight, as local miners gained on higher iron ore prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose nearly 0.4% to 7,503.9 points.

Elsewhere, Nikkei was down 0.36% and S&P 500 E-minis futures slipped 0.18%. The S&P 500 index closed at record high on Tuesday on gains in Apple Inc and healthcare stocks.

Australia's miners rose 1.6% to lead gains on the benchmark index, as iron ore prices jumped 2% on hopes of strong demand.

Leading gains, Pilbara Minerals Ltd rose 4.1%, followed by Mineral Resources Ltd, which climbed 3.5?%.

The country's major miners, BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals, rose between 1% and 2%.

Aussie energy firms followed with a 0.75% gain, led by Whitehaven Coal Ltd, up 2.8%, and Energy Ltd , which rose 1?%.

Putting a damper on sentiment was a warning by authorities that a lockdown in state capital Brisbane might be extended beyond Sunday if people flout the tough restrictions, after a further rise in COVID-19 cases in Queensland state on Wednesday.

Financial stocks rose 0.5% with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group , National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp rising between 0.3% and 0.7%.

The retail sub-index also gained 0.5%, with A2 Milk rising 1.7%.

Jefferies said it expected the country's retailers to report robust annual results on strong demand and raised its PT on a number of firms, including Woolworths and Coles Group.

On the other hand, tech stocks dipped 0.13% after a two-day rally that saw the sub-index gain about 11%. Buy-now-pay-later juggernaut Afterpay rose nearly 1%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.3% at 12,738.3.