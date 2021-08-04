ANL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.11%)
ASC 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
FNEL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGGL 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.13%)
GGL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.69%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
NETSOL 162.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.43%)
PACE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.77%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PIBTL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.15%)
SNGP 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.36%)
TELE 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.81%)
TRG 163.79 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.79%)
UNITY 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
WTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.45%)
BR100 5,207 Increased By ▲ 18.65 (0.36%)
BR30 26,448 Increased By ▲ 198.49 (0.76%)
KSE100 47,859 Increased By ▲ 100.83 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,138 Increased By ▲ 27.83 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Australia shares track Wall Street higher, miners boost

  • The retail sub-index also gained 0.5%, with A2 Milk rising 1.7%
Reuters 04 Aug 2021

Australian shares rose on Wednesday, following Wall Street's upbeat session overnight, as local miners gained on higher iron ore prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose nearly 0.4% to 7,503.9 points.

Elsewhere, Nikkei was down 0.36% and S&P 500 E-minis futures slipped 0.18%. The S&P 500 index closed at record high on Tuesday on gains in Apple Inc and healthcare stocks.

Australia's miners rose 1.6% to lead gains on the benchmark index, as iron ore prices jumped 2% on hopes of strong demand.

Australian, NZ shares up

Leading gains, Pilbara Minerals Ltd rose 4.1%, followed by Mineral Resources Ltd, which climbed 3.5?%.

The country's major miners, BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals, rose between 1% and 2%.

Aussie energy firms followed with a 0.75% gain, led by Whitehaven Coal Ltd, up 2.8%, and Energy Ltd , which rose 1?%.

Putting a damper on sentiment was a warning by authorities that a lockdown in state capital Brisbane might be extended beyond Sunday if people flout the tough restrictions, after a further rise in COVID-19 cases in Queensland state on Wednesday.

Financial stocks rose 0.5% with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group , National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp rising between 0.3% and 0.7%.

The retail sub-index also gained 0.5%, with A2 Milk rising 1.7%.

Jefferies said it expected the country's retailers to report robust annual results on strong demand and raised its PT on a number of firms, including Woolworths and Coles Group.

On the other hand, tech stocks dipped 0.13% after a two-day rally that saw the sub-index gain about 11%. Buy-now-pay-later juggernaut Afterpay rose nearly 1%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.3% at 12,738.3.

