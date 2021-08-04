ANL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.11%)
ASC 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.23%)
FNEL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
GGGL 27.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.35%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
JSCL 22.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.47%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 162.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.43%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.5%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PIBTL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
PTC 12.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.15%)
SNGP 51.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.57%)
TELE 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.52%)
TRG 163.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.65%)
UNITY 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
WTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.45%)
BR100 5,204 Increased By ▲ 15.48 (0.3%)
BR30 26,448 Increased By ▲ 198.49 (0.76%)
KSE100 47,870 Increased By ▲ 111.53 (0.23%)
KSE30 19,142 Increased By ▲ 32.07 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan can benefit from energy sector decarbonisation: World Bank

  • Senior official says Group remains committed to supporting Pakistan in its effort to transition to renewable energy and low-carbon development
Ali Ahmed 04 Aug 2021

Pakistan can achieve significant gains by moving towards decarbonisation of its energy sector, said Regional Vice President of the World Bank Group for South Asian Region Hartwig Schafer.

“Glad to know that climate change is a top priority for the government,” said Schafer in a tweet post after his meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

Schafer said that although Pakistan remains a low emitter of greenhouse gas emissions at the global scale, “it can achieve significant economic gains by focusing on decarbonisation in the energy sector”.

He said that the World Bank remains committed to supporting Pakistan in its effort to transition to renewable energy and low-carbon development.

Pakistan aims to transit towards renewable sources to meet its energy needs. The government by the year 2030 intends to generate 60% energy from solar, wind, and biogas, while 10% gas, 10% nuclear, 10% coal, and the remaining 10% to come from local sources, as per reports.

Earlier, during the meeting, World Bank assured to jointly work with Pakistan to boost its climate resilience against devastating impacts of climate change.

Energy sector has scope for $40bn investment: Omar Ayub

The two sides agreed to increase investment in green and clean energy and enhance the capacity of concerned sectors related to food, water, agriculture, and forestry.

Schafer praised Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiatives and vision for green and environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient Pakistan.

Pakistan WB energy sector

Pakistan can benefit from energy sector decarbonisation: World Bank

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final

World Bank reallocates $150m for Pakistan to procure Covid-19 vaccines

PSO to re-tender RLNG cargo: Ogra withdraws pricing notification

Lt-Gen Asim Bajwa (retd) quits: Mansoor appointed SAPM to ‘fast-track’ CPEC projects

Pakistan's reserves likely to increase by $2.8bn

Asian coal-fired closures: ADB, Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters