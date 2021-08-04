ANL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.11%)
ASC 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.23%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
JSCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.33%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 162.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.43%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.5%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
PIBTL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
PTC 12.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (6.15%)
SNGP 51.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.57%)
TELE 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.58%)
TRG 163.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.8%)
UNITY 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.18%)
BR100 5,206 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.34%)
BR30 26,456 Increased By ▲ 207 (0.79%)
KSE100 47,851 Increased By ▲ 92.77 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,132 Increased By ▲ 22.34 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Indian shares hit all-time highs on financial, metals boost

  • By 0347 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.6% to 16,235 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.7% to 54,187.97
Reuters 04 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares hit record highs on Wednesday, led by financial and metals sectors, as June-quarter corporate earnings momentum boosted investor sentiment.

By 0347 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.6% to 16,235 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.7% to 54,187.97.

The Nifty Financial Services Index rose 0.9%, while the metals sub-index gained 1.5%. HDFC Ltd was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, rising 1.7%.

India's central bank begins its three-day policy meeting on Wednesday, where it is expected to leave interest rates at record lows for a seventh straight time on Friday. Markets are keeping an eye on liquidity measures taken by the central bank.

