ANL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.28%)
ASC 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.23%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGGL 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.39%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.52%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 162.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.43%)
PACE 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.44%)
PAEL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PIBTL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
PTC 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.47%)
SNGP 52.01 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.79%)
TELE 17.84 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.69%)
TRG 163.94 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.89%)
UNITY 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.18%)
BR100 5,209 Increased By ▲ 20.81 (0.4%)
BR30 26,458 Increased By ▲ 208.19 (0.79%)
KSE100 47,887 Increased By ▲ 128.28 (0.27%)
KSE30 19,150 Increased By ▲ 39.6 (0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Serbia bury China to make women's Olympic basketball semis

  • Sonja Vasic added 16 points for the Serbs and Ana Dabovic chipped in 13 to book their second Olympic semi-final in only their second appearance
AFP 04 Aug 2021

SAITAMA: Towering forward Jelena Brooks drilled 18 points as Serbia swept past China Wednesday and into an Olympic women's basketball semi-final against either the United States or Australia.

The teams were neck-and-neck with two minutes to go before a series of personal fouls by the undisciplined Chinese allowed European champions Serbia to race clear for a 77-70 victory.

Sonja Vasic added 16 points for the Serbs and Ana Dabovic chipped in 13 to book their second Olympic semi-final in only their second appearance.

Brisbane ready to 'gamble' on 2032 Olympics

They qualified for their debut Games at Rio in 2016 where they beat Australia by two points in the quarters but succumbed to Spain in the semis, before downing France to win bronze.

Little separated the two teams in the early stages with Brook's 14 points helping Serbia earn a slim 35-33 advantage at the halfway mark.

China put on 25 points to 14 in the third quarter to build a nine-point buffer going into the final stretch, before Serbia went on a 12-point unanswered streak to haul themselves back into the game.

It was level pegging heading into the dying minutes until fouls by a desperate China saw Vasic and Dabovic sink free throws to take the game away.

Serbia face a daunting challenge next against either an all-conquering American team gunning for a seventh consecutive title or world number two Australia.

Hosts Japan meet Belgium and fifth-ranked France take on world number three Spain in the other last eight clashes Wednesday.

Jelena Brooks Olympic women's basketball Ana Dabovic

Serbia bury China to make women's Olympic basketball semis

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

World Bank reallocates $150m for Pakistan to procure Covid-19 vaccines

PSO to re-tender RLNG cargo: Ogra withdraws pricing notification

Lt-Gen Asim Bajwa (retd) quits: Mansoor appointed SAPM to ‘fast-track’ CPEC projects

Pakistan's reserves likely to increase by $2.8bn

Asian coal-fired closures: ADB, Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan

IMF officially approves $650bn new reserves for member countries

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters