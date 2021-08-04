ANL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.28%)
ASC 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.89%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.23%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGGL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
GGL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.47%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
JSCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.33%)
KAPCO 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
MLCF 45.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
NETSOL 162.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.43%)
PACE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.91%)
PAEL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
PIBTL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
PTC 12.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.03%)
SNGP 52.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.77%)
TELE 17.82 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.58%)
TRG 163.94 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.89%)
UNITY 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.23%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.18%)
BR100 5,209 Increased By ▲ 20.09 (0.39%)
BR30 26,456 Increased By ▲ 207 (0.79%)
KSE100 47,855 Increased By ▲ 96.88 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,135 Increased By ▲ 24.6 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Tokyo shares open lower on pandemic fears

  • Tokyo began under water as Japan continues to see surging daily infection counts especially in the greater Tokyo region
AFP Updated 04 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened lower Wednesday on continued worries about coronavirus infections, despite overnight gains on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 index gave up 0.40 percent, or 110.38 points, to 27,531.45 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.33 percent, or 6.44 points, to 1,924.70.

Tokyo began under water as Japan continues to see surging daily infection counts especially in the greater Tokyo region.

Tokyo stocks close lower on virus concerns

Regional governors have called on the public not to travel during the summer holidays, particularly asking those who live in urban hubs such as Tokyo not to visit their family elsewhere in a drive to reduce infection risks.

"Hopes were high that Japanese shares would receive support from gains of US shares, but the appreciation of the yen and worries about coronavirus denting economic activities are weighing on the market," Okasan Online Securities said in a note to clients.

The dollar stood at 108.98 yen, compared with 109.05 yen in New York Tuesday.

Overnight, the Dow added 0.8 percent, while the broad-based S&P 500 also gained 0.8 percent to close at a new all-time high of 4,423.15.

Investors are expected to take cues from corporate earnings, with Toyota and Sony Group slated to announce their results later in the day.

The auto giant gave up early gains and slipped 0.10 percent to 10,045 yen, while the media-electronics conglomerate dropped 3.19 percent to 11,080.

Nippon Steel soared 7.60 percent to 2,124 yen after it upgraded its annual outlook and expected to make a record high profit.

