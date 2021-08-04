ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.1%)
ASC 20.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
FCCL 22.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
FFL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
FNEL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
GGGL 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
GGL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.92%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
KEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MDTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 163.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.87%)
PACE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
PAEL 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
PTC 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SILK 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
SNGP 51.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.05%)
TRG 164.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.08%)
UNITY 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
WTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
BR100 5,209 Increased By ▲ 20.85 (0.4%)
BR30 26,456 Increased By ▲ 206.64 (0.79%)
KSE100 47,892 Increased By ▲ 133.21 (0.28%)
KSE30 19,145 Increased By ▲ 35.37 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

KSE-100 – resistance grows stronger

BR Research 04 Aug 2021

What was supposedly a “market-friendly” budget did not have enough to take the benchmark KSE-100 index to a sustained bull rally. Improving macro indicators, continuation of low policy rate with favorable forward guidance, and best-ever quarterly corporate earnings, could not do much either. The earning season is upon us once again and is expected to be another record shattering one. Will that move the needle remains to be seen. What surely does seem to be weighing is the Covid trajectory.

With the fourth wave here, and possibly just beginning, it does not appear it will be too soon before the index cracks the code to go beyond 48,000. Having hit a 4-year high on June 14 at 48,726, index has shed almost 3 percent. In 33 trading sessions since, KSE-100 has failed to reach 48,000, which has proved to be a major resistance.

All those years ago, 48,000 was not that tough a barrier, in fact offered good support around that level. That support now seems to have moved down to 47,000, tested at least twice. The fourth Covid wave could put that support to a sterner test, should restrictions get tighter and beyond Karachi. The relationship with long-term yield curve stays intact. Although, there is little to no chance of policy rate going drastically up, changes, if any, will be in the north direction.

Big guns have not fired yet, and that partly explains why the index has stayed range bound for quite some time. Most noise has been around penny scrips, as was seen in trading volumes last two months, where the All-Share index hit highest ever daily volumes. The big-ticket sectors commercial banks and oil & gas have both been sluggish since last year. These are in fact the only two sectors that have underperformed relative to the KSE-100 index. All others have outperformed the index to varying degrees. Since the index continues to be weighted heavily around banks and oil sectors, it will require either or both to perform, for the bulls to make a comeback.

COVID19 KSE100 KSE100 index yield curve fourth Covid wave low policy rate

KSE-100 – resistance grows stronger

Country’s reserves likely to increase by $2.8bn

Asian coal-fired closures: ADB, Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

PSO to re-tender RLNG cargo: Ogra withdraws pricing notification

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Disbursement of loans approved by cabinet

WB reallocates $150m to procure vaccine

IMF officially approves $650bn new reserves for member countries

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters