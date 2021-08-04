Tortured body of woman recovered in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police on Tuesday recovered a tortured body of an unidentified woman from Islamabad's sector F/11. The body was found by Golra police in Sector F/11 of the federal capital.

The police said that torture marks are visible on the body of the deceased, while the age of the woman is said to be between 25 to 30 years. The identity of the body could not be ascertained, while sources claimed that the postmortem of the body has been carried out.