ANL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.88%)
ASC 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
ASL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.68%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.28%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
GGGL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.38%)
GGL 45.63 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (7.06%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.05%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MDTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
MLCF 45.54 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.5%)
NETSOL 161.80 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.08%)
PACE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.45%)
SILK 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
SNGP 50.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.22%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.72%)
UNITY 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.26%)
BR100 5,189 Increased By ▲ 64.21 (1.25%)
BR30 26,249 Increased By ▲ 598.06 (2.33%)
KSE100 47,758 Increased By ▲ 305.07 (0.64%)
KSE30 19,110 Increased By ▲ 124.84 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Heavy rains and holidays hit cement demand in July 2021

Zahid Baig 04 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Monsoon rains and holidays on account of Eid-ul-Azha during the month of July 2021 seriously affected the cement demand because of which the sector posted a negative growth of 19.41 percent. The total cement despatches in July 2021 were 3.899 million tons against 4.838 million tons during July 2020.

Domestic despatches dropped from 3.953 million tons in July 2020 to 3.446 million tons in July 2021 showing a reduction of 12.8 percent. Exports showed substantial reduction by 49 percent as the country exported only 452,776 tons during July 2021 compared to 885,255 tons during July 2020, disclosed the analysis of monthly figures released by the cement manufacturing sector here on Tuesday.

Analysis of zone-wise demand revealed that major decline in domestic cement consumption was in the Northern regions of the country where only 2.892 million tons of cement was consumed in July 2021 compared to 3.435 million tons in July 2020, showing a decrease of 15.81 percent. However, the exports from Northern regions increased by 10.42 percent to 135,618 ton in July 2021 from 122,823 ton in July 2020.

Mills based in South despatched 554,442 tons of cement for domestic markets during July 2021 that was 7.07 percent higher than the despatches of 517,850 tons in the corresponding month of last fiscal. The cement exports from South experienced serious dip by a whopping 58.40 percent as the quantities dropped to 317,159 tons from 762,432 tons in July 2020.

All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) while releasing the data expressed concerns about the slide in demand. He was, however, quite hopeful that cement industry will regain its growth momentum in the coming months mainly due to pro government policies related to construction sector.

"The government's sponsored PSDP projects are in full swing where upfront development funds were released," he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Eid ul Azha monsoon rains APCMA heavy rains PSDP projects

Heavy rains and holidays hit cement demand in July 2021

Country’s reserves likely to increase by $2.8bn

Asian coal-fired closures: ADB, Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

PSO to re-tender RLNG cargo: Ogra withdraws pricing notification

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Disbursement of loans approved by cabinet

WB reallocates $150m to procure vaccine

IMF officially approves $650bn new reserves for member countries

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.