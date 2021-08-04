Widespread rains: Some parts of country still sizzling: Met

KARACHI: Despite countrywide rains, some parts of Sindh and Balochistan are still sizzling with temperature as high as 44 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said Tuesday. In the past 24 hours, Dadu recorded Mercury levels to 44 degrees Celsius, followed by Dalbandin 42, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nokundi, Turbat and Rohri 41, each.

Weather was hot and humid in most parts of the country over the past. But, rain-wind-thundershower fell in Zhob, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper and central Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. Zhob, the only known part of Balochistan that received maximum 36 mm of the rainfall. Lahore's Johar Town 30 mm, Nishter Town 28 mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi 14 mm, D.I. Khan Airport 16 mm, D.I. Khan City 11 mm and Babusar 6 mm.

In the next 24 hours: The country's most parts may see a hot and humid weather. However, more rain-wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

"Monsoon currents are still penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days," the Met said.

