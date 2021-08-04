Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq joins PPP

KARACHI: Former Senator and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi has bid farewell to the ruling party and announced to join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi was elected as senator on MQM ticket. He joined PTI only a few months ago. He announced to join PPP after meeting Sindh president Nisar Ahmad Khuhro.

He said that along with religious services, he would play a role in solving the problems of the people in politics. Sindh is our land, here we have to live and die. He said that I was not active in PTI, and PML-N is entangled in its own problems.

Nisar Khuhro said that Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq is joining PPP and we welcome him. Now the hopes of the people are with the PPP. Those who talk of forming a government in Sindh have been rejected by the people, now they will be rejected all over the country.