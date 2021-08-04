ANL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.88%)
The Afghan conundrum

Nasir Khan 04 Aug 2021

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed "The 'peace' mantra" carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer, Rashed Rahman, has argued, among other things, that "The contradiction at the heart of Pakistan's policy vis-à-vis Afghanistan is that it is pursuing contrary goals. Can peace be attained in Afghanistan in the teeth of the ruthless offensive by the Taliban? Can such a gambit provide the circumstances for a peaceful political settlement between the warring sides? Needless to say, these appear to be rhetorical questions."

His is, no doubt, a highly informed perspective. In my view, however, government's policy in relation to Afghanistan is quite realistic in view of the fact that neither the Afghan government nor the Taliban outfit is in a position to humble each other squarely or in a direct and uncompromising manner. That's why perhaps Pakistan's advocacy for an 'inclusive' power-sharing arrangement to prevent continuation of the civil war makes greater sense. The world community that had largely greeted the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 is now required to play a role to help resolve the Afghan conflict.

Nasir Khan (Peshawar)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

