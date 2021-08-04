'NAB holds plea bargains where it deems beneficial in national interest'

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director Muhammad Husnain has said that the bureau holds plea bargains with accused persons where it "deems necessary and beneficial in the national interest".

He stated this while speaking as the chief guest during a seminar titled "opening up a debate on the role students in eradication of corruption" organised by the NAB at the Lahore Garrison University (LGU) on Tuesday. A large number of students and LGU Vice Chancellor Shahzad Sikandar participated in the event.

The director informed the participants that the seminar was a sequel to the anti-graft watchdog's ongoing awareness and prevention drive. He said that NAB is leading a "Jihad" against corruption and its effects on society. He also threw light on the emerging role of NAB since the last three years of the present government and said the bureau under the leadership of its chairman, Javed Iqbal, has made record recoveries from corrupt elements.

He said the purpose behind organizing the seminar was to provide guidance to students against worsening effects of corruption on society and to help the youth to play a vital role in this regard. "Only those nations have survived and excelled with dignity whose young generation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with national institutions in the development process," he added.

