Punjab PA passes Provincial Assembly (Privileges) (Amend) Bill 2021

Hassan Abbas 04 Aug 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday again unanimously passed Provincial Assembly (Privileges) (Amendment) Bill 2021. Governor Punjab had sent back the bill to the House by raising technical objections. The session started 2 hours 15 minutes late under the chair of speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. The bill was presented in the House by Sajid Bhatti on private members day.

Earlier, the House passed the Provincial Assembly (Privileges) (Amendment) Bill 2021 bill on July 14. Governor Punjab had returned the bill to the House on July 23 after raising technical objections. The act will not be applicable on journalists. Under the bill, the bureaucracy will be answerable to members and the house on the breach of privilege of the members. The Judicial Committee of the assembly will review the complaint and suggest the punishment.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said that two or three bureaucrats created hurdles on Privileges Bill. He also said that after the passage of the bill it is mandatory for the bureaucrats to listen to the members of the assembly. The bureaucracy is answerable to the House. The speaker gave the ruling that members of the assembly should tape the call of deputy commissioners if they pressurize them. Elahi said that government and cabinet should be answerable to the House.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza said that passage of the bill is a victory of the whole parliament and the people of Punjab.

PML-N MPA Sami ullah Khan said that there should be one center and parliament should be supreme.

Earlier, Law Minister Raja Basharat and Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun while speaking on the point of order said that bill of Qarshi University should not be passed without voting.

The speaker said that bill was discussed in the standing committee and the objections raised by the government were part of the bill. The speaker said that government's objections on the bill were addressed in the standing committee.

