Farah Naz appointed as Falcon-i's first female MD

KARACHI: Farah Naz has joined Falcon-i, Pakistan's leading IoT fleet management company, as the first female Managing Director since the company's inception. An alumna of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Naz joins Falcon-i from the energy sector and is looking to take the company to new heights.

Farah Naz's illustrious experience spans over 28 years in various key business functions including consumer financing, corporate communication, corporate social responsibility, service quality, and customer relationship management. She has been associated with some of the most iconic brands across the banking and energy sectors where she has led large teams and cultivated relationships with key clients - all while significantly contributing to company goals and objectives.

As Falcon-i continues its mission of providing the best tracking services in Pakistan, Naz, using her experience, will direct and control all of Falcon-i's business operations and provide strategic guidance and direction to the board to ensure that the company achieves its vision, mission and long term goals.

Naz commented, "Harnessing the skills and abilities of Falcon-i's employees will serve as a catalyst for achieving our goals and objectives. I look forward to working with my colleagues at Falcon-i towards creating greater value for our customers."-PR

