ANL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.88%)
ASC 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
ASL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.68%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.28%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
GGGL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.38%)
GGL 45.63 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (7.06%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.05%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MDTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
MLCF 45.54 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.5%)
NETSOL 161.80 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.08%)
PACE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.45%)
SILK 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
SNGP 50.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.22%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.72%)
UNITY 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.26%)
BR100 5,189 Increased By ▲ 64.21 (1.25%)
BR30 26,249 Increased By ▲ 598.06 (2.33%)
KSE100 47,758 Increased By ▲ 305.07 (0.64%)
KSE30 19,110 Increased By ▲ 124.84 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China gaming shares dive after ‘spiritual opium’ warning

04 Aug 2021

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: Shares of Tencent and other major Chinese gaming companies plummeted Tuesday after a state-run media article described online games as “spiritual opium”, prompting the tech giant to consider a playing ban on children under 12 altogether.

The criticism triggered fears among investors that online gaming was the next target for China’s communist rulers as they crackdown on Big Tech and other powerful sectors deemed to be out of control.

The Economic Information Daily, an arm of the government’s Xinhua news agency, complained about “widespread” online gaming addiction among children.

“The harmfulness of games has been increasingly recognised by society, and they are often referred to as ‘spiritual opium’ and ‘electronic drugs’,” it said.

The article cited views that “no industry or sport should develop in a way that wrecks a generation”.

Shares in Tencent, one of China’s biggest tech firms that is behind “Honor of Kings” and other global blockbuster games, dived more than 10 percent in Hong Kong shortly after the publication of the article.

Tencent’s shares closed over 6 percent lower while rivals NetEase and XD Inc, which also tumbled, ended down around 8 percent in Hong Kong.

The fallout spread to Japanese gaming stocks, with shares of online game company Nexon sliding more than 6 percent as well in Tokyo.

China’s blue-chip index were unchanged on Tuesday, but chip-makers led a decline in tech shares amid mounting regulatory concerns.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was flat at 4,934.46 points. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,447.99 points.

Tech shares fell sharply. Shanghai STAR50 Index slumped 2.2%, while Shenzhen’s start-up board ChiNext dropped 1%0.

Prospects of slower economic growth dented risk appetite. “We expect industrial production and exports to moderate, while investment and consumption may continue their slow recovery,” Citi wrote a note on Tuesday.

China’s CSI All Shares Semiconductor & Semiconductor Equipment Index tumbled over 6% on news that Chinese regulators launched an investigation into chip distributors in the auto industry, with a focus on price gouging.—Agencies

tencent China gaming shares Chinese gaming companies playing ban

China gaming shares dive after ‘spiritual opium’ warning

Country’s reserves likely to increase by $2.8bn

Asian coal-fired closures: ADB, Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

PSO to re-tender RLNG cargo: Ogra withdraws pricing notification

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Disbursement of loans approved by cabinet

WB reallocates $150m to procure vaccine

IMF officially approves $650bn new reserves for member countries

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.