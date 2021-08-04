Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
04 Aug 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (August 3, 2021).
===========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================
Khadim Ali S. BYCO Petroleum 5,000 10.15
Bukhari Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 10.15
Azee Sec. Engro Fertilizers 40,000 77.42
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 77.42
Venus Securities Ghani Global Glass 35,000 25.42
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 25.42
K.H.S. Securities Hub Power 25,000 80.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 80.00
Akik Capital IGI Holdings Limited 14,800 193.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,800 193.00
Foundation Sec. Int. Ind. 10,000 217.01
Topline Sec. 50,000 211.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 212.00
HH Misbah Sec. Int. Steels 1,000 94.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 94.50
Fortune Sec. National Refinery 10,000 537.09
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 537.09
Sherman Sec. Sui Northern Gas 2,500 49.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 49.90
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Tariq Glass 1,000 100.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 100.20
Darson Sec. The Organic Meat Co 500 39.24
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 39.24
Fortune Sec. Treet Corporation 25,000 54.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 54.25
Azee Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 25,000 163.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 163.10
D.J.M. Sec. Unity Foods Limited 50,000 40.60
AKD Sec. 999,500 47.68
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,049,500 47.34
===========================================================================
Total Turnover 1,294,300
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.