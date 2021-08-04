KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (August 3, 2021).

=========================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================== Khadim Ali S. BYCO Petroleum 5,000 10.15 Bukhari Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 10.15 Azee Sec. Engro Fertilizers 40,000 77.42 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 77.42 Venus Securities Ghani Global Glass 35,000 25.42 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 35,000 25.42 K.H.S. Securities Hub Power 25,000 80.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 80.00 Akik Capital IGI Holdings Limited 14,800 193.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 14,800 193.00 Foundation Sec. Int. Ind. 10,000 217.01 Topline Sec. 50,000 211.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 212.00 HH Misbah Sec. Int. Steels 1,000 94.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 94.50 Fortune Sec. National Refinery 10,000 537.09 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 537.09 Sherman Sec. Sui Northern Gas 2,500 49.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 49.90 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Tariq Glass 1,000 100.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 100.20 Darson Sec. The Organic Meat Co 500 39.24 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 39.24 Fortune Sec. Treet Corporation 25,000 54.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 54.25 Azee Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 25,000 163.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 163.10 D.J.M. Sec. Unity Foods Limited 50,000 40.60 AKD Sec. 999,500 47.68 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,049,500 47.34 =========================================================================== Total Turnover 1,294,300 ===========================================================================

