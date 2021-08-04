KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 3, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,180.69 High: 5,189.18 Low: 5,132.07 Net Change: (+) 59.38 Volume ('000): 369,548 Value ('000): 12,706,939 Makt Cap 1,187,163,435,818 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,297.30 NET CH. (+) 96.23 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,366.54 NET CH. (+) 51.65 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,593.48 NET CH. (-) 2.13 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,989.22 NET CH. (+) 28.41 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,728.53 NET CH. (+) 99.56 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-August-2021 ====================================

