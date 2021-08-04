Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 3, 2021).
04 Aug 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 3, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,180.69
High: 5,189.18
Low: 5,132.07
Net Change: (+) 59.38
Volume ('000): 369,548
Value ('000): 12,706,939
Makt Cap 1,187,163,435,818
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,297.30
NET CH. (+) 96.23
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,366.54
NET CH. (+) 51.65
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,593.48
NET CH. (-) 2.13
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,989.22
NET CH. (+) 28.41
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,728.53
NET CH. (+) 99.56
------------------------------------
As on: 03-August-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
