ANL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.88%)
ASC 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
ASL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.68%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.28%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
GGGL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.38%)
GGL 45.63 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (7.06%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.05%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MDTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
MLCF 45.54 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.5%)
NETSOL 161.80 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.08%)
PACE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.45%)
SILK 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
SNGP 50.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.22%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.72%)
UNITY 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.26%)
BR100 5,189 Increased By ▲ 64.21 (1.25%)
BR30 26,249 Increased By ▲ 598.06 (2.33%)
KSE100 47,758 Increased By ▲ 305.07 (0.64%)
KSE30 19,110 Increased By ▲ 124.84 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 3, 2021). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 04 Aug 2021

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (August 3, 2021).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                  5,180.69
High:                       5,189.18
Low:                        5,132.07
Net Change:                (+) 59.38
Volume ('000):               369,548
Value ('000):             12,706,939
Makt Cap           1,187,163,435,818
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,297.30
NET CH.                    (+) 96.23
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,366.54
NET CH.                    (+) 51.65
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,593.48
NET CH.                     (-) 2.13
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,989.22
NET CH.                    (+) 28.41
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,728.53
NET CH.                    (+) 99.56
------------------------------------
As on:                03-August-2021
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Cement Index BR Oil and Gas Index

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

PSO to re-tender RLNG cargo: Ogra withdraws pricing notification

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Disbursement of loans approved by cabinet

WB reallocates $150m to procure vaccine

IMF officially approves $650bn new reserves for member countries

Nepra terms revenue-based load shedding ‘illegal’

Pakistan reaches 1m shots a day

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.