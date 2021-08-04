ANL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (6.64%)
ASC 20.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
BYCO 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.65%)
FCCL 22.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
FFBL 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.67%)
FFL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
GGGL 27.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
GGL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.81%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.06%)
KAPCO 39.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
MDTL 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
NETSOL 161.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
PACE 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.83%)
PAEL 33.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
POWER 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PRL 23.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
PTC 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.35%)
SNGP 52.62 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.99%)
TELE 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.63%)
TRG 163.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.6%)
UNITY 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.45%)
WTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
BR100 5,203 Increased By ▲ 14.82 (0.29%)
BR30 26,443 Increased By ▲ 193.49 (0.74%)
KSE100 47,832 Increased By ▲ 73.91 (0.15%)
KSE30 19,125 Increased By ▲ 15.41 (0.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

TECNO Pakistan launches CAMON 17 at Rs25,299

TECNO Pakistan has launched the Camon 17 series a month ago at a price of Rs25,299. There is a lot to explore in...
Sponsored Content 04 Aug 2021

TECNO Pakistan has launched the Camon 17 series a month ago at a price of Rs25,299.

There is a lot to explore in this phone apart from the photography features.

The camera, design value, and battery time, coupled with a reasonable price, make this a good choice for smartphone users.

Let’s dig into the features of TECNO Mobile Camon 17.

The Improved Photography Features Make You Swoon Over Your Selfies

Are you a photography lover? Do you love taking instagrammable pictures? Do you love taking pictures here and there? If you said yes to any of the above questions, you are at the right place. CAMON 17 should be your next investment. The never heard before 16 MP selfie phone literally takes you out of the misery whenever you open your front camera.

Plus, talk about the rear camera that gives amazing pictures with a 48 MP camera. Nothing feels better when you can capture pictures just the way you want.

Processing Goes as Smooth as Air Here is the good news, unlike many smartphone brands in Pakistan, TECNO CAMON 17 serves you with reasonable processing power. It comes with an octa-core processor that makes everything runs faster. And, with the Media Tek Helio G85, the processing power becomes extraordinary. The features don’t stop here; the list goes on and on. It has a refresh rate of 90 Hz, meaning, there are literally lesser chances of it being hanged up. The storage capacity is also astonishing with 128 GB built-in and 6 GB RAM, which you can also extend with a microSD card of up to 256 GB

Talk About Its Improved Privacy Features Yes! CAMON 17 has improved privacy features than its previous phones. It now comes with a protection privacy mode where you can hide the content of your phone from strangers with only the visible working area. Plus, the auto-theft features make it a more secure investment.

Conclusion

TECNO mobile offers this amazing phone for just PKR 25,299/-, which is quite affordable seeing the inflation. Other than the above-mentioned features, it has GPS, radio, Bluetooth, and much more. You can also play games on it.

Camon 17 Tecno Pakistan TECNO Mobile Camon 17 Camon 17 Price

TECNO Pakistan launches CAMON 17 at Rs25,299

PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi as AJK premier

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 78,595 as intensity of 4th wave increases

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's last Olympics medal hope, qualifies for javelin throw final

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Disbursement of loans approved by cabinet

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

World Bank reallocates $150m for Pakistan to procure Covid-19 vaccines

PSO to re-tender RLNG cargo: Ogra withdraws pricing notification

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters