TECNO Pakistan launches CAMON 17 at Rs25,299

TECNO Pakistan has launched the Camon 17 series a month ago at a price of Rs25,299.

There is a lot to explore in this phone apart from the photography features.

The camera, design value, and battery time, coupled with a reasonable price, make this a good choice for smartphone users.

Let’s dig into the features of TECNO Mobile Camon 17.

The Improved Photography Features Make You Swoon Over Your Selfies

Are you a photography lover? Do you love taking instagrammable pictures? Do you love taking pictures here and there? If you said yes to any of the above questions, you are at the right place. CAMON 17 should be your next investment. The never heard before 16 MP selfie phone literally takes you out of the misery whenever you open your front camera.

Plus, talk about the rear camera that gives amazing pictures with a 48 MP camera. Nothing feels better when you can capture pictures just the way you want.

Processing Goes as Smooth as Air Here is the good news, unlike many smartphone brands in Pakistan, TECNO CAMON 17 serves you with reasonable processing power. It comes with an octa-core processor that makes everything runs faster. And, with the Media Tek Helio G85, the processing power becomes extraordinary. The features don’t stop here; the list goes on and on. It has a refresh rate of 90 Hz, meaning, there are literally lesser chances of it being hanged up. The storage capacity is also astonishing with 128 GB built-in and 6 GB RAM, which you can also extend with a microSD card of up to 256 GB

Talk About Its Improved Privacy Features Yes! CAMON 17 has improved privacy features than its previous phones. It now comes with a protection privacy mode where you can hide the content of your phone from strangers with only the visible working area. Plus, the auto-theft features make it a more secure investment.

Conclusion

TECNO mobile offers this amazing phone for just PKR 25,299/-, which is quite affordable seeing the inflation. Other than the above-mentioned features, it has GPS, radio, Bluetooth, and much more. You can also play games on it.