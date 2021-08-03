ANL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.88%)
ASC 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
ASL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.68%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.28%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
GGGL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.38%)
GGL 45.63 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (7.06%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.05%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MDTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
MLCF 45.54 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.5%)
NETSOL 161.80 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.08%)
PACE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.45%)
SILK 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
SNGP 50.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.22%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.72%)
UNITY 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.26%)
BR100 5,189 Increased By ▲ 64.21 (1.25%)
BR30 26,249 Increased By ▲ 598.06 (2.33%)
KSE100 47,758 Increased By ▲ 305.07 (0.64%)
KSE30 19,110 Increased By ▲ 124.84 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Antipodean currencies jump on central bank talk, US dollar subdued

  • Dollar under pressure vs. safe-haven currencies as yields slip
  • Softer-than-expected ISM, Delta variant fears sap risk appetite
  • Aussie jumps after RBA sticks with bond tapering plan
Reuters 03 Aug 2021

LONDON: The New Zealand and Australian dollar were the biggest gainers among major currencies on Tuesday, helped by talk from their central banks, while the U.S. dollar took a backseat to the yen and Swiss franc amid some risk aversion in markets.

The Kiwi dollar rose 0.6% to $0.7007 - the biggest gainer among G10 currencies on the day - after New Zealand's central bank said on Tuesday it would soon begin consulting on ways to tighten mortgage lending standards, as it tries to control an inflated housing market and protect home buyers.

The Australian dollar spiked higher after the Reserve Bank of Australia stuck with its plan to taper its bond-buying programme, shrugging off concerns about the economic impact from rising coronavirus cases. It gained half a percent to $0.7393 against its U.S. counterpart.

The U.S. dollar slipped 0.14% to 109.16 yen, near its July 19 low of 109.07, which was its lowest level since late May. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar traded 0.3% lower at 0.9026 franc, having hit a 1-1/2-month low of 0.9038 in the previous session.

The index that measures the dollar's strength against a basket of peers was down 0.1% by 1053 GMT.

Market watchers have of late pointed to the decline in U.S. Treasury yields as being indicative of fears of a coming disappointment in economic growth.

Australia, NZ dollars up slightly ahead of cenbank decisions

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dropped on Monday shortly after an Institute for Supply Management (ISM) report showed July U.S. manufacturing growth slowed for the second successive month.

"We saw demand for high-yielding currencies returning after the underwhelming July manufacturing ISM yesterday seemingly made the patient Fed want to wait longer before embarking on policy normalisation and thus weighed on the USD, the UST yields and US rates," said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole.

"That being said, I suspect that the FX investors will continue to position for the gradual removal of Fed policy accommodation and the next big event on the calendar will be the August 26-28 Jackson Hole central bank symposium, which has served as the venue for important Fed policy announcements in the past."

Marinov said some clients believe Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell can offer more details about the timing and scope of QE tapering at the gathering.

The euro was a touch higher at $1.1887, having lost some momentum after hitting a one-month high of $1.1909 on Friday. Sterling gained 0.3% to $1.3931, just off Friday's one-month high of $1.39835.

Clouding the outlook for the dollar further is the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. In the United States, COVID-19 hospital admissions in Louisiana and Florida have hit a new peak though top U.S. health expert Anthony Fauci has ruled out another lockdown in the country.

That outweighed any excitement over a $1-trillion infrastructure investment bill that could be ready for a final vote as early as this week.

Japan expanded state of emergency curbs to more regions on Monday as cases hit a record in Tokyo. In China, the spreading Delta variant poses new risks for the world's second-biggest economy.

Australian Dollar New Zealand dollar

Antipodean currencies jump on central bank talk, US dollar subdued

Pakistan's forex reserves set for boost as IMF officially approves increased lending capacity

Pakistan picks up Covid-19 vaccination pace, administers over 1 million doses in a day

Pakistan has played vital role in safe withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan: US Senator

UAE lifts ban on transit flights from Pakistan, other countries

KSE-100 gains over 300 points as positive momentum continues

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry

'Indiscriminate' Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters