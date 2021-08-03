Markets
European stocks mixed at open
- London's benchmark FTSE 100 index began flat at 7,079.79 points
03 Aug 2021
LONDON: European stock markets opened mixed Tuesday following losses on Wall Street and in Asia as investors assess the potential impact of Covid's Delta variant on the economic recovery.
Fed boosts bonds, Delta blues stall stocks
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.2 percent to 15,531.60 points, while the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent to 6,692.00 points.
