ANL 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.23%)
ASC 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
FCCL 22.19 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.23%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.24%)
FNEL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
GGGL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.25%)
GGL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.77%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
KEL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
MDTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.39%)
MLCF 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.95%)
NETSOL 163.31 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.03%)
PACE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.72%)
PAEL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.68%)
PIBTL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 50.32 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.66%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 163.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (3.03%)
UNITY 41.15 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.88%)
WTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.13%)
BR100 5,183 Increased By ▲ 58.4 (1.14%)
BR30 26,218 Increased By ▲ 567.16 (2.21%)
KSE100 47,768 Increased By ▲ 314.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 19,114 Increased By ▲ 128.68 (0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
European stocks mixed at open

  • London's benchmark FTSE 100 index began flat at 7,079.79 points
AFP 03 Aug 2021

LONDON: European stock markets opened mixed Tuesday following losses on Wall Street and in Asia as investors assess the potential impact of Covid's Delta variant on the economic recovery.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index began flat at 7,079.79 points.

Fed boosts bonds, Delta blues stall stocks

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.2 percent to 15,531.60 points, while the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent to 6,692.00 points.

