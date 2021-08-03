European stocks mixed at open

LONDON: European stock markets opened mixed Tuesday following losses on Wall Street and in Asia as investors assess the potential impact of Covid's Delta variant on the economic recovery.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index began flat at 7,079.79 points.

Fed boosts bonds, Delta blues stall stocks

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.2 percent to 15,531.60 points, while the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent to 6,692.00 points.