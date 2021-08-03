ANL 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.23%)
ASC 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.48%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.28%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.24%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
GGGL 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.25%)
GGL 43.80 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.77%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MDTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.39%)
MLCF 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.95%)
NETSOL 163.25 Increased By ▲ 4.74 (2.99%)
PACE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.14%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.54%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 50.36 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.74%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 163.10 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.1%)
UNITY 41.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.84%)
BR100 5,183 Increased By ▲ 58.4 (1.14%)
BR30 26,218 Increased By ▲ 567.16 (2.21%)
KSE100 47,768 Increased By ▲ 314.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 19,114 Increased By ▲ 128.68 (0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei declines as COVID-19 worries mount; game makers slide

  • The biggest loser on the Topix was auto parts supplier GMB , which slumped 15.83% following disappointing earnings
Reuters 03 Aug 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei index fell on Tuesday along with other global stock markets as rising cases of COVID-19 weighed on sentiment, while video game makers dropped after Chinese media labelled online gaming as "spiritual opium."

The Nikkei share average slid 0.8%, dragged by a 8.71% plunge in online game producer Nexon.

Konami Holdings dropped 3.39%, DeNA fell 2.64%, Bandai Namco Holdings sank 2.62% and Sony Group slipped 1.52%.

Hong Kong stocks lead Asia sell-off as China tuition reforms bite

Nintendo, which isn't a part of the Nikkei 225, was the biggest loser in the 30 core Topix components, retreating 2.16%.

Overall, the broad Topix sank 0.7%.

In China, gaming companies Tencent Holdings and Netease Inc declined after state media said many teenagers are addicted to online games, with a huge negative impact on their growth.

Chinese markets were also lower as the Delta coronavirus variant spread from the mainland's coast to inland cities.

Wall Street stocks too closed lower overnight as investors worried about the US recovery after cases spiked.

Meanwhile, Japan is grappling with its own fifth wave, centred on Tokyo - currently the host of the Olympics. New cases surged to a record 12,340 on the last day of July, and remained elevated in August, with more than 8,000 infections on Monday.

Airlines were the worst performers among Topix subsectors, dropping 2.28%.

Mining slid 2.05%, followed by iron and steel and oil and coal producers that slipped 1.9% and 1.81% respectively.

Amid worsening investor sentiment, "any uptick in prices is likely to trigger selling," said Koichi Nosaka, a market analyst at Securities Japan, Inc.

The biggest loser on the Topix was auto parts supplier GMB , which slumped 15.83% following disappointing earnings.

E-Guardian surged 15.71% following its results.

M&A adviser GCA was bid but hadn't traded after US boutique investment bank Houlihan Lokey launched a tender offer to acquire the Japanese company.

COVID19 Nikkei index Japan's stock Bandai Namco Holdings

Nikkei declines as COVID-19 worries mount; game makers slide

Pakistan has played vital role in safe withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan: US Senator

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry

Pakistan's forex reserves set for boost as IMF officially approves increased lending capacity

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

'Indiscriminate' Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

Govt decides to import more sugar

US lawmakers finish $1trn infrastructure proposal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters