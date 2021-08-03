Miners, energy stocks drag Australian shares; Afterpay extends rally

Australian shares fell on Wednesday as a slump in mining and energy stocks outweighed a sharp gain for the second day in buy now, pay later firm Afterpay.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 0.3% to 7,471.6 by 0014 GMT, retreating from the previous session's record close.

Afterpay Ltd led the gains on ASX 200, jumping up to 15% to A$132 after a buyout deal with Square Inc on Monday.

Australia shares to edge higher

Technology stocks rose 4.55%, thanks to Afterpay, followed by Appen Ltd that gained 4.2%.

Australia's mining and energy sub-index, however slumped as weak metals and oil prices weighed.

The ASX 300 metals and mining index fell 1.03%, led by Perseus Mining Ltd, down 3.7%, followed by Ramelius Resources Ltd, losing 2.82%.

Iron ore prices fell for a fifth straight session overnight, while copper prices also dipped on demand worries.

ASX 200 Energy index lost 0.8?% on softer oil prices. The fall was led by Whitehaven Coal Ltd, down 3.6%, followed by Ampol Ltd, losing 1.3%.

Financial stocks slid 0.27%, with the big four banks falling between 0.1% and 0.5%.

Investors now look to the Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting on Tuesday where the central bank is expected to maintain the cash rate and will likely also reverse a decision to trim its bond buying programme.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.35% and S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.25%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.42% to 12,756.6.