ANL 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.76%)
ASC 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.87%)
FCCL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.82%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.9%)
FNEL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
GGGL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
GGL 43.61 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.32%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
JSCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.92%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.52%)
MLCF 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.7%)
NETSOL 164.33 Increased By ▲ 5.82 (3.67%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.44%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.75 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.88%)
UNITY 40.67 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.68%)
WTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.98%)
BR100 5,168 Increased By ▲ 43.58 (0.85%)
BR30 26,099 Increased By ▲ 447.61 (1.74%)
KSE100 47,686 Increased By ▲ 233 (0.49%)
KSE30 19,082 Increased By ▲ 96.72 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Amazon's pricey 'Lord of the Rings' TV series to launch Sept 2022

With a budget of $465 million, filming on the first season has wrapped in New Zealand.
Reuters 03 Aug 2021

Amazon’s multi-million dollar TV version of The Lord of the Rings will launch in September 2022, Amazon Studios said on Monday.

The streaming platform said filming on the first season has wrapped in New Zealand, and it released the first images of the show.

“The journey begins September 2, 2022 with the premiere of our original The Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

New Zealand awards Amazon extra $116 mln subsidy for 'Lord of the Rings' TV series

Amazon is spending about $465 million filming the first season of the show, according to New Zealand government officials. It is expecting to make five seasons of the show, making it one of the most expensive TV series ever.

It said in a press release that the first season would be available in more than 240 nations, with new episodes released weekly.

The epic fantasy plot will take place thousands of years before the events narrated by writer J.R.R. Tolkien in his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Amazon takes on Netflix in India with cheaper mobile-only Prime Video plan

New Zealand Amazon Amazon Prime Video

Amazon's pricey 'Lord of the Rings' TV series to launch Sept 2022

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

Pakistan's forex reserves set for boost as IMF officially approves increased lending capacity

US lawmakers finish $1trn infrastructure proposal

Ghani blames US

Taxation issues: Chinese company seeks CPEC chief’s help

Neelum-Jhelum levelised tariff: Nepra refuses to approve hike

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters