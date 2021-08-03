KSE-100 Index turns green: BRIndex100 snaps losing streak

KARACHI: Fresh buying by local and foreign investors supported the Pakistan Stock Exchange to close in green territory with healthy gains Monday.

BRIndex100 gained 67.8 points or 1.34 percent to close at 5,121.31 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,128.12 points and intraday low of 5,051.84 points. Volumes stood at 196.572 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 371.68 points or 1.47 percent to close at 25,626.90 points with a turnover of 120.198 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index surged by 397.96 points or 0.85 percent to close at 47,453.25 points. Trading activity however remained thin as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 252.345 million shares as compared to 399.093 million shares traded last Friday.

Foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $172,579. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 66 billion to Rs 8.308 trillion. Out of total 486 active scrips, 352 closed in positive and 118 in negative while the value of 16 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 16.852 million shares and gained Rs 0.03 to close at Rs 3.49 followed by Hum Network that inched up by Rs 0.45 to close at Rs 7.17 with 15.986 million shares. Colgate Palmolive and AKD Hospitality were the top gainers increasing by Rs 43.54 and Rs 29.56 respectively to close at Rs 2854.26 and Rs 423.70 while Bata Pak and Gatron Industries were the top losers declining by Rs 80.00 and Rs 36.01 respectively to close at Rs 1550.00 and Rs 454.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 107.88 points or 1.11 percent to close at 9,821.39 points with total turnover of 3.805 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 39.65 points or 0.55 percent to close at 7,201.07 points with 12.423 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index inched up by 62.17 points or 0.67 percent to close at 9,314.89 points with 12.684 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index added 52.96 points or 0.96 percent to close at 5,595.61 points with 7.295 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,960.81 points, up 21.87 points or 0.56 percent with 16.716 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index surged by 105.67 points or 2.34 percent to close at 4,628.97 points with 62.290 million shares.

“A recovery was witnessed as bulls dominated the trading session leading the index to an intraday high of plus 453 points before it closed at 47,453 level, up 398 points,” Maaz Mulla at JS Global Capital said. However total traded volume declined to 252 million shares from 399 million in the last closing session. WTL (up 0.9 percent), HUMNL (up 6.7 percent), BYCO (up 3.2 percent) and TELE (up 2.2 percent) cumulatively contributed 58 million shares to the aggregate volume.

Recovery was witnessed in the Cement and Steel sectors where FLYNG (up 7.4 percent), KOHC (up 1.8 percent), MLCF (up 1.5 percent), PIOC (up 1.2 percent), CHCC (up 1.4 percent), ISL (up 3.3 percent), ASL (up 2.4 percent), INIL (up 2.1 percent) and MUGHAL (up 2.6 percent) gained to close in the green trajectory.

The Refinery sector followed the same trend where BYCO (up 3.2 percent), ATRL (up 1.4 percent) and NRL (up 1.4 percent) closed positive.

From the textile sector GATM (up 6.6 percent), CRTM (up 7.4 percent), NCL (up 3.1 percent) and NML (up 2.4 percent) gained to close higher than their previous day closing.

